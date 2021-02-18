This Psychedelic Grocery Store Is an Immersive Art Experience in Las Vegas — and It’s Finally Open

There are lots of reasons to plan a trip to Las Vegas: casinos, resorts, shows, and now... a grocery store.

But this isn't your regular grocery store, it's the highly-anticipated grocery store that was clearly conceived out of someone's psychedelic trip (in a good way).

Omega Mart, an immersive art experience created by Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company Meow Wolf, is now officially open at the AREA 15 arts complex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Image zoom Credit: Kate Russell

Combining a rich narrative with mind-blowing art and music elements, Omega Mart is a one-of-a-kind installation that turns an unassuming supermarket into a psychedelic and strange experience that seems like it's straight out of H.P. Lovecraft.

The market is separated into four themed areas and over 60 unique environments, including themed rooms, terrains, and even portals to other worlds. Meow Wolf collaborated with over 50 musicians, artists, and creatives, including Beach House, Brian Eno, Amon Tobin, Shrine, and Android Jones, to create this immersive experience.

Image zoom Credit: Kate Russell

The first area of the experience is Omega Mart, modeled after a big box grocery store, featuring trippy products like Wake Up Please! Energy Drink, Whale Song Antiperspirant/Antidepressant, Nebula Loaf, and Americanized Beef. The second area is a Tron-inspired experience called Dramcorp, where guests can "peek behind the curtain" at the fictional "corporate entity" behind Omega Mart. Inside exists a labyrinth-style maze.

Image zoom Credit: Kate Russell

On level three, guests can visit the Factory, a multi-level playground that is part of Dramcorp's "mysterious operations and bizarre production procedures that create Omega Mart's signature products." In the final area, known as The Projected Desert, guests can step into video projected artwork that takes them from a "high-desert box canyon into a vibrant and serene immersion of psychedelic realms and transcendent interiors."

Image zoom Credit: Kate Russell

"The concept for Omega Mart has been a part of Meow Wolf since the very beginning, and we can't wait to bring this expansive experience to Las Vegas. Whether guests are operating machines in the Factory or transported to the Projected Desert via a trippy portal, Omega Mart is a truly interactive narrative experience." said Emily Montoya, Meow Wolf co-founder, in a statement.

The exhibition also features a bar that serves classic drinks with an Omega Mart twist, like the "Meowjito" and the "Old Fashioned Spray."

The experience has sold out for its first weekend, but there are future tickets available. Tickets for the experience begin at $45 for general admission and $40 for children, seniors, and military. Attendees will be required to pre-book a time slot for entry and COVID-19 safety protocols are in place to keep guests and staff safe.

For more information or to book your time slot, visit the Omega Mart website.