Turn Yourself Into Your Favorite Painting With New Filters on Google Arts & Culture

The Google app that brought you virtual museums and let you turn your house into your very own art gallery now has a way to turn you into a work of art yourself. On Wednesday, Google Arts & Culture launched their Art Filter app, which allows users to turn themselves into iconic masterpieces.

The new app includes five new filters that let you engage in the art world without stepping foot in a museum. Using Augmented Reality, users can learn about the story of the "Girl with a Pearl Earring" while wearing her very own earrings, or try on ancient artifacts like a Japanese helmet or an ornate necklace worn by ancient Egyptian royalty. The app uses machine learning-based image processing to perfectly position helmets, earrings, and necklaces in the right place as well as transforming you into a piece of Post-Impressionist or modern folk art.

In addition, some of the filters lets you transform yourself into some famous artists self portraits. How would you look if you were Vincent Van Gogh or Frida Kahlo? Now’s your chance to find out.

This filter is similar to the popular “Art Selfie” app, but takes AR technology a little further for a more immersive experience. Each of these filters has been created so users can explore these works of art or artifacts in incredible detail just by using their phone.

The new app is available for both Apple and Android users for free. To step into the art world, visit the Google Play store (Android) or App Store (iOS). Google Arts & Culture is also encouraging users to share their experience on the app by posting their favorite photos and videos using the hashtag #ArtFilter on social media.

For more information about the app, visit the Google Arts & Culture blog.