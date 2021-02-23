Diet Prada’s New Neon Signs Are Inspired by the Fashion Capitals of the World

Your favorite fashion Instagram account is teaming up with one of the coolest home decor brands in the game to bring you a few travel-inspired pieces to make your house light up as the "it" destination of 2021.

In February, global home and decor brand Yellowpop announced its first collaboration of the year with the fashion and culture commentators behind Diet Prada. The two powerhouses came together to launch a line of six neon signs including pop-driven phrases from the fashion vernacular such as "Prada or Nada," "J'Adore," and "Bellissima."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Yellowpop

For those of you somehow not in the know, Diet Prada, established in 2014, is one of the most influential voices in the fashion industry thanks to its wildly popular Instagram account and website that not only highlights some excellent designers but also works to call out inequity. The duo behind the account, Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler, began by exposing knock-off designs and now utilize their platform to highlight other industry issues such as racism, abuse of power, and misogyny. It also seeks to inspire and allow people to have a little fun, including with its newest collaboration.

"Before the pandemic, traveling had become a huge part of our lives and we've been lucky enough to see the most amazing fashion shows from New York to Paris," Diet Prada shared in a statement. "Given the current climate, we've all been spending more time at home and wanted to create something to bring that spirit inside. Our collab is inspired by the thrill of fashion week and the banter that goes on amongst the style-obsessed fashion set. Plus... neon makes every space look cooler."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Yellowpop

Diet Prada is just the latest collaborators to join Yellowpop's Collab Series of limited-edition neons. Their recent collaborators include Swedish-French graffiti artist, André Saraiva, and famous New York tattoo artist, Girl Knew York.

"Fashion has always been a big fascination and inspiration of ours," Jeremy Cortial and Ruben Grigri, co-founders of Yellowpop, shared. "We have a lot of respect for Diet Prada and admire their boldness in calling attention to what matters and challenging originality to preserve its high regard — a message that we stand behind and promote with our one-of-a-kind neon designs. We thought collaborating with Diet Prada would be a fun way to spread our mission and encourage individuality."