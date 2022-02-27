What to Do, Where to Stay, and What to Eat in Basel, Switzerland

The best way to understand Basel is to walk along the Rhine River, which divides the city into Grossbasel on the left bank and Kleinbasel on the right. Go north far enough, as I did recently, and you'll arrive at the city limits, which press up against the borders of France and Germany. While I ambled toward the point where the three countries meet, just north of downtown, I thought about how this location makes Basel-Stadt the least Alpine of Switzerland's 26 cantons. It's cut off from the rest of the country by the Jura Mountains, further adding to the city's unique identity.