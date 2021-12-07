These Are the Artists With the Most Expensive Paintings in the World Right Now
If you are into art as an investment, these are the big names to keep on your radar.
While art, at its core, is a way for artists to express their creativity and imagination, it's not a secret that it can also be a very lucrative investment. Of course, that is, if you know what artists to invest in. According to a report by the UK-based price comparison website money.co.uk, Picasso is the artist whose works currently have the most value at auctions.
The Spaniard, whose art is of course displayed at museums around the world, has sold 15 of the most expensive paintings ever; Those sales total $1.24 billion. In 2015, "Les femmes d'Alger (Version 'O')" sold for an eye-popping $179,365,000 setting a world auction record for any work of art.
American pop artist Andy Warhol ranks second with $796.4 million for eight artworks. In 2013, his "Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)(1963)" fetched $105 million at a Sotheby's auction, which was at the time the highest sale price among American artists, until he was dethroned by Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Untitled (1982)."
And the third spot goes for Mark Rothko. Seven of his priciest paintings sold at auction have generated a total of $768.9 million.
It may come as a surprise that Leonardo DaVinci takes ninth place, since his iconic "Salvator Mundi" made news in 2017 when it sold for an astonishing $450.3 million. This year, a sketch of a bear's head, roughly the size of a post-it note, by DaVinci sold for a whopping $12.2 million.
Another famous artist, Vincent Van Gogh, whose immersive exhibitions have been wildly popular in the U.S. and abroad, takes the fifth spot after Willem de Kooning. The Dutch artist's nine priciest paintings total $557.7 million. Last month, Van Gogh's 1888 watercolor landscape called "Wheatstacks," which the Nazis seized during World War II, fetched an impressive $35.9 million.
According to money.co.uk report, the overall value of the 62 most influential paintings sold at auctions by the top 10 artists equates to $6.32 trillion.
