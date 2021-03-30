Take a Trip Through Mind-bending Dimensions at This Immersive Art Exhibit in NYC

A new art exhibit in New York City is sure to bend your mind in all the best ways.

ARTECHOUSE, a digital art center with locations in Washington, DC, New York City, and Miami Beach, opened its 2021 season in New York City with an imaginative and immersive audiovisual art installation on March 1.

Created by Dutch visual artist Julius Horsthuis, "Geometric Properties" intersects the worlds of art, science, and technology by immersing visitors into a hypnotic journal of fractals and geometric patterns.

Geometric Properties at ARTECHOUSE NYC Image zoom Credit: Julius Horsthuis/Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

"Our collaboration with Julius Horsthuis has always focused on finding innovative approaches to exhibiting fractal artworks in a real-world setting. Now in our second exhibition together, we have pushed the boundaries further than ever with the most technologically-advanced fractal experience yet," said Sandro Kereselidze, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of ARTECHOUSE. "Combining Horsthuis' beautiful immersive worlds of endless patterns and our state-of-the-art systems, we were able to create a groundbreaking exploration of the depths of mathematics and digital nature."

ARTECHOUSE NYC commissioned "Geometric Properties" as the first solo exhibition of Horsthuis' work in New York City. His work has also been featured in films like "Manchester by the Sea" and "Koning van Katoren," as well as publications like National Geographic.

But his work in "Geometric Properties" is a trippy, existential meditation that creates, for the viewer, new worlds and dimensions that look like they're straight from science fiction. And it's as much a journey for the eye as it is for the mind.

"In a time where disease and division characterize our daily reality, I want to show a different existence. An eternal reality of healing and harmony. Not in some new-age kind of way, or with another utopic vision detached from humanity, but just by being in awe of endless iterations and multiple dimensions," said Horsthuis in a statement. "This might be the perfect time for us to be in awe — to quiet our self-interest and make us realize we're part of a larger whole."

"Geometric Properties" is open to visitors of all ages and will be on view until Sept. 6 at ARTECHOUSE NYC, located in Chelsea Market. Tickets for adults aged 16 and above are $24, while children between four and 15 are $17, and seniors, students, military personnel, and first responders are $20.

For more information or to book a time slot, visit the ARTECHOUSE NYC website.