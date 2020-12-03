8 Creators and Collectives Selling Art for Social Justice

U.S. artists are selling their work online and supporting good causes in the process.

We turn to art in times of crisis, both as an escape and a form of expression. And now, it's easier than ever to boost a cause just by buying a print.

During the social and economic upheaval of 2020, artists across the country have been leveraging their craft to support COVID-19 relief efforts and racial justice organizations — selling everything from original photography to downloadable digital illustrations and donating a portion of their proceeds.

Here, eight artists and collectives sharing the wealth — and spreading their message.

Image zoom A bouquet by Jonathan Cohen for Our Flower Shop. | Credit: Courtesy of Our Flower Shop

Jonathan Cohen

With his new project, Our Flower Shop, the N.Y.C. fashion designer (@jonathancohenstudio) helps people send zero-risk floral arrangements: Cohen hand-illustrates preset or customized “bouquets” and delivers them electronically for the recipient to print at home. Each piece was created for a partner organization that receives 30 percent of the profits: Bowery Mission, No Kid Hungry, the Bail Project, and more. Digital illustrations from $20, jonathancohenstudio.com.

Image zoom Commissioned portraits by illustration collective Cubby. | Credit: Courtesy of Cubby Doodles

Cubby

Bay Area-based college students Layla Solatan, Ahana Ganguly, and Jeanette Andrews initially founded custom illustration service Cubby (@cubbydoodles) to spread joy between friends and family separated by the pandemic. But the three self-taught artists also wanted to find a sustainable way to financially support anti-racism efforts and the mobilization against anti-Black violence. The trio creates digital portraits and illustrations based on photos provided by their clients — and every cent of the proceeds goes toward mutual aid, education funds, Black-led anti-racism organizations, and payments to Black folks seeking short-term financial support. By donation, minimum $40, cubbyproject.co. Cubby is currently closed as the artists complete remaining 2020 orders, but will reopen in January 2021.

Image zoom Tees and prints by Jay Katelansky. | Credit: Courtesy of Jay Katelansky

Jay Katelansky

Katelansky (@shiftingself), who focuses on experimental art, is selling limited-run Risograph printed tees to benefit different organizations. For her latest design, "Stand Back & Stand By," 20% of proceeds will go to benefit the Black School, whose mission is to empower Black students and students of color to effect change through their art. An earlier run, printed with her “Black Women Make the Movement Move” design, funneled proceeds to artist Tosha Stimage, who distributed home-cooked meals to those in need and protest kits in the Bay Area. Tees $50, jaykatelansky.com.

Image zoom From left: "Marshmallows," Desiree Espada and Kasumi Chow; "Untitled I (A Systematic Removal of Monuments of Oppression from American Visual History)," Casey Leone. Both available for purchase through the North Texas Artist Auction. | Credit: © Desiree Espada and Kasumi Chow; © Casey Leone via North Texas Artists

North Texas Artist Auction

Image zoom "Ode to NYC" posters created by Milton De Paul (left) and Kelly Marshall for NYCxDesign. | Credit: Courtesy of NYCxDesign

NYCxDesign

Laura Sills

This spring and summer, Sills (@lauraskills) found herself photographing two contrasting subjects around New York: eerie scenes of empty sidewalks and closed shops and the energy and urgency of the Black Lives Matter protests. Prints of her most gripping images are for sale, with all earnings going to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Prints from $20, laurasills.com.

Image zoom From left: Artist Bernice Sioson; illustrations created as part of their Icons for BLM fundraiser. | Credit: Courtesy of Bernice Sioson

Bernice Sioson

Earlier this year, illustrator and comic book artist Bernice Sioson (@niceytime) brought their illustrations to social media. Through the Icons for BLM fundraiser, Sioson created hand-drawn comic-style avatars — those who purchased received a digital file to use as they wished — with all proceeds going to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Sales from the hundreds of commissions have been distributed between various bail funds and groups like Reclaim the Block, the Homeless Black Trans Women fund, and the Innocence Project, among others. Sioson is now working on a new fundraiser launching before the end of the year, with details on benefiting organizations forthcoming. By donation, minimum $10 to $15, bernicesioson.com.

Aaron Ricketts

When the pandemic hit, the Philadelphia-based visual artist and photographer (@aaronricketts_) started funneling half the proceeds from sales of his prints into a relief fund for creatives, many of whom lost income due to canceled work opportunities. The idea gained so much traction that he founded The35Percent — a reference to the proportion of the U.S. workforce made up of freelancers — bringing on other artists to create an online shop with prints, tees, and totes. Prints from $65, the35percent.com.