The Largest Touring Exhibition of Banksy Art Is Making a Stop in Boston Next Month — How To Get Tickets

The largest touring exhibition of Banksy pieces, "The Art of Banksy," is making its way to Boston next month.

Featuring more than 100 original works from private collections, the exhibit is currently on display in San Francisco, and will head across the country for Banksy fans in the New England city on Feb. 17. Next, the exhibit will head to Denver.

"This is a one-of-a-kind exhibition. You will never again have the opportunity to see this many of Banksy's works in one place," Corey Ross, president & CEO of Starvox Exhibits, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "Once the exhibition is over, the artwork will be returned to art collectors around the world, and the chances that they will be displayed together again in the future are extremely slim."

The Art of Banksy Exhibit as seen in Chicago Credit: Kyle Flubacker

The exhibition, which was not curated through Banksy — who is known for being one of the world's most secretive artists — but was put together by the exhibition's producers who worked with private collectors to amass a show that would allow the public to see works that would have otherwise remained hidden in homes or warehouses.

Visitors will find canvases, screen prints, sculptures, and limited edition pieces throughout the exhibition. The show includes some of Banksy's most iconic images created between 1997 and 2008, including "Flower Thrower," "Rude Copper" and variations of "Girl With Balloon," which was famously partially shredded at auction in 2018.

"The Art of Banksy" has already made its way around the world, with stops in London, Melbourne, Amsterdam, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Chicago, and Toronto.

The exhibit is scheduled to run in Boston until April 3 in Harvard Square. Tickets are available online, starting at $39.99, with options for timed, flexible, or VIP tickets. The show will head to Denver on April 14.