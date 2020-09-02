A Space-like Immersive Art Experience Is Opening in Las Vegas

You’re going to want to take a break from gambling for this new, immersive experience in Las Vegas this fall.

AREA15, a world’s first purpose-built experiential art and entertainment complex, has been highly anticipated for some time now, but the new complex has announced that it will be opening its doors at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2020.

Image zoom Peter Ruprecht

The official opening of the 40,000 square feet indoor and outdoor event space will be happening on a rolling basis, with new exhibitions opening at different times over the fall of 2020 through early 2021. Over this period of time, AREA15 will be home to many intriguing art installations, socially-distanced events, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars, and eateries for Las Vegas residents and visitors alike to explore.

Experiences opening on Sept. 17 include the first-ever permanent art gallery, an avian virtual reality experience that lets you see the world from a birds-eye view, a 360-degree immersive audio and visual experience, a tranquil sanctuary and gathering place inside a dome made of all-natural materials, an interactive, 12-foot tall skull covered in 3D projection mapping and synched to music.

Eateries and food experiences include Boston-based Emack & Bolios, which will serve up ice cream, yogurt, homemade fudge and chocolate, micro-brewed sodas, vegan selections, and more. Visitors can also enjoy premium beers and cocktails at Oddwood, a space with a nearly 23-foot-high Japanese maple tree built by Color + Light and 17-feet-wide canopy with more than 5,000 twinkling LED lights. Or, they can go to AREA15’s outdoor event space, the Beast Pop-up Food Experience, where they can eat and drink under the desert stars surrounded by monumental art sculptures and art cars.

In addition, AREA15 will also be opening a unique retail boutique with handcrafted, sustainable apparel, accessories, art, and eco-friendly health and wellness products from both local and global creators. And if you’re just looking for a bit of a thrill, the complex also house a ride called Haley’s Comet, the United States’ first indoor, electric dual-track suspension ride.

“We set out to design something that has never been built before: a vast bunker to house the burgeoning experience economy,” said Michael Beneville, Founding Partner and Chief Creative Officer, AREA15, in a statement. “By creating and curating best-in-class experiences and partnering with immersive artists and makers at the vanguard of this movement, we have witnessed our vision come to life. This project embodies unbound innovation and creativity, and this opening will be the first step towards something truly magical. Come curious and leave different!”

Image zoom Laurent Velazquez

AREA15 will, of course, be following health and safety guidelines put forth by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including using an AI-driven thermal scanning platform that screens temperature accurately and non-invasively, detects the absence of a mask, and alerts staff when social distancing thresholds are not being met. While AREA15 is free to enter, pre-registration and masks are required at this time in order to manage capacities and ensure a safe environment for all who enter. Time slots are now available to reserve online for the complex’s opening weekend.

Over the course of the next few months, AREA15 will also be opening new experiences, including a distillery, ax-throwing, an arcade, candy shop, and many other spaces to explore, eat, drink, and shop. In early 2021, the complex will open Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, a strange and fascinating grocery store art installation experience.