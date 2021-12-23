A Huge Hot Air Balloon Shaped Like Vincent Van Gogh Just Soared Over the Hollywood Sign

A 92-foot replica of Vincent Van Gogh's head floated over Los Angeles's Hollywood sign on Monday, honoring one of the most successful traveling immersive art shows of the past few years.

As the "Immersive Van Gogh" show has traveled across the U.S., one unusual promotion — which has also made its way across the country — has followed.

A hot air balloon shaped like the head of Vincent Van Gogh has flown over cities like Chicago and Toronto. And this week, the gigantic flying head made its final public appearance in America in Los Angeles skies.

"We have truly felt the love from Los Angeles, and bringing the balloon here felt like the best way to celebrate this larger than life exhibit," Vito Iaia, co-producer of Impact Museums, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "What better way to bring him to life than with this balloon overlooking the infamous Hollywood sign?"

Immersive Van Gogh Hot Air Balloon In The Air Credit: Courtesy of Brian To

The gigantic, 92-foot-tall head of Vincent Van Gogh is painted in his signature style and modeled after his "Self Portrait With Gray Felt Hat." The post-impressionistic head filled with hot air early Monday morning and soared over the tops of the trees at Lake Hollywood Park.

"Vincent's flights in recent months have delighted locals as well as social media users across North America," Corey Ross, co-producer of "Immersive Van Gogh" said in a statement shared with T L. "For Vincent, the sky is truly the limit."

The "Immersive Van Gogh" run has been extended due to popularity and will now be open to view in Los Angeles until March 20, 2022. Visitors are required to present proof of vaccination in order to enter the show at Lighthouse Los Angeles. Tickets start at $40 for adults and are available to purchase online.

When the Van Gogh exhibit ends, the new immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit "Frida: Immersive Dream" will take over Lighthouse.