The visual arts open a window to a culture and place. Travel + Leisure’s writers and editors scour the world for the most striking visual arts experiences across all media, from museums to marketplaces, galleries to workshops, archaeological sites to religious spaces, artist homes or art classes — even Instagrams and tattoos. T+L has news, guides, interviews, tips, and inspiration fodder for your next trip in search of stunning visual artworks. Travelers seeking an art-based adventure can plan a trip to see Monet’s famous Water Lilies in Paris, or the iconic, outraised hands of Adam and his creator on the Sistine Chapel ceilingin Rome.Even older are the subtle gradations of Katsushika Kousai’s Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji woodprints in Tokyo, the monumental but serene statues of Angkor Wat in Cambodia, and the harmonious horizontal lines of Hatshepsut’s Temple in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.Visual arts go beyond pictures and sculptures, too. Travelers can admire the bold geometric designs of Kente cloth in southern Ghana, and the intricate goldwork of the lucky Incan artifacts that survived Spanish rule.At T+L, we don’t just pay attention to historic works and ancient creations. We’ll teach travelers how to snag a selfie next to the latest Kara Walker exhibit in New York City, or see James Turrell’s work-in-progress, Roden Crater, in the middle of the Arizona desert.Art is a reason to travel, to encounter works small or large but in some way deeply important, moving, and unforgettable.In 1918, the Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke wrote was confronted with a fragment of an ancient marble statue, the Belevedere Torso, in Rome (currently in the Vatican Museums).“You must change your life,” Rilke said.  Art so often does this. With the latest news on museums, galleries, exhibitions, and experiences across the world, T+L can help you explore all the riches that the visual arts offer travelers.

Most Recent

These Are the Artists With the Most Expensive Paintings in the World Right Now
If you are into art as an investment, these are the big names to keep on your radar.
Bob Dylan's Beloved Paintings Are Getting Their Own Exhibit at a Miami Museum
A retrospective of the legendary singer's artwork opened to the public in Miami this week in conjunction with Art Basel.
Meet the Mexican Art Gallery Owner Who's Helping Single Mothers Support Their Families Through Crafts
Bookmark this for your next shopping trip in San José del Cabo.
This Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Chicago Lets You Ice Skate in a Work of Art
Skaters will have the chance to glide along some of Van Gogh's most famous works at the Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon.
Step Inside Monet's Most Famous Paintings at This Magical Immersive Art Exhibit Coming to Miami
An epic new immersive Monet exhibit is headed to Miami this January — here's how you can get tickets.
This Brand-new Building in the Netherlands Is Made Entirely of Mirrors — With a Rooftop Forest
The world's first public art depot is set to open in Rotterdam on Nov. 6 — in a building made entirely of mirrored panels with a rooftop forest.
More Visual Arts

Cartier Is Bringing an Immersive Art Experience to the U.S. — Here's Where to See It
You don’t have to travel to Paris to see Cartier-approved art.
This Italian Villa Has the Only Caravaggio-painted Ceiling in the World — and You Could Buy It for $547 Million
It's an art lover's dream.
Museums Are Joining OnlyFans to Share Their Censored Art — Here's How to See It
How Participants at This Art Auction Will Bid With Their Senses, Not Money
Switzerland's Engadine Valley Is Europe's New Center for Contemporary Art
This Paris Hotel With a Special Connection to Picasso Is Taking Guests on a Tour of All His Favorite Spots

Art Basel Returns to Switzerland — Here Are the Must-see Installations You Can View From Home

Highlights include a brand-new Basquiat worth $40 million, Urs Fischer’s gigantic bread house installation, and a NFT debut.

All Visual Arts

A Digital Waterfall 'Flooded' Times Square — See the Shocking Video
You Can See Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Without Flying to Italy — Here's How
Step Into Monet's Most Famous Paintings With This New Immersive Experience
Houston Might Be the Most Exciting City for Art in the United States —  Here's What to See
The Savannah College of Art and Design Is Helping Tell Fashion History in France This Summer
Famous Rembrandt Painting in Amsterdam Restored Using AI
Actors Bring Famous Paintings to Life at the Pageant of the Masters - and This Hotel Has the VIP Hookup
Paris's Arc de Triomphe Is Getting a Temporary Makeover This Fall
'Immersive Van Gogh' Is Coming to New York City With Its Largest Exhibit Yet
How to Experience Havana's Rich Afro-Cuban Culture
This Immersive Recreation of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Is Heading to San Antonio This Summer
Beirut Is Brimming With Cutting-edge Art — Here Are the Best Galleries and Museums to Visit
Beloved Artist Yayoi Kusama's 'Cosmic Nature' Exhibit Is Now Open at the New York Botanical Garden
This Art Exhibit Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor in Her Hometown of Louisville
How One Mexican Artist Is Recycling a Resort’s Empty Bottles Into Beautiful Glass-blown Hearts
New Immersive Exhibit at the Biltmore Estate Will Feature Works by Van Gogh, Monet, and Da Vinci
Take a Trip Through Mind-bending Dimensions at This Immersive Art Exhibit in NYC
Banksy Painting Honoring UK Healthcare Workers Sells for Record-breaking $23 Million
The World’s Largest Public Collection of Inuit Art Is Opening in Canada — and You Can See It From Home
This Dutch Museum Wants You to Smell Its Paintings
This NYC Exhibit Is Dedicated to LGBTQ+ Seniors — and the 'Years They Lost Due to Societal Constraints'
How One Japanese Theater Brought Back Live Shows With an Audience Watching Through Peepholes
Van Gogh's Most Famous Paintings Were Recreated in the Night Sky by 600 Drones
This Charleston Hotel Makes You Feel Like You're Sleeping in a Contemporary Art Museum
Monet's Most Famous Paintings Are Getting a Pop Art Twist at This Immersive Exhibit in Florida
