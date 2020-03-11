The Unique Airbnb Fund is calling for people to use their wildest imagination to build amazing new places to stay.

Airbnb Will Give 10 People $100,000 to Build the Unique Home of Their Dreams — With Billy Porter's Help

Though people can already sleep in UFOs and potatoes, and even places with their own lazy rivers, Airbnb still wants more. That's why, on Tuesday, the home-sharing giant announced its new Unique Airbnb Fund, the first-ever $1 million dollar program to encourage new, unique livable spaces to join its listings.

Unique Airbnbs Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

According to Airbnb, it will award 10 winners $100,000 each to help build the unique listing of their dreams. The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges including award-winning actor Billy Porter, Airbnb superhost Kristie Wolfe, (owner of the Big Idaho Potato Hotel), and experts from the architecture firm MVRDV.

Unique Airbnbs Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"The only thing better than pushing the boundaries of style, is empowering others to do the same," Porter shared in a statement. "I'm thrilled to join Airbnb in this global search for the most outrageous, spectacular home ideas ever. I can't wait to see these concepts developed by design lovers from around the world firsthand."

Unique Airbnbs Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Unique Airbnbs Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The entire competition came about thanks to the increase in demand for more unique housing around the globe. According to Airbnb, searches for unique spaces have increased by nearly 70 percent over last year on Airbnb. In fact, some of the most booked listings of all time include domes, RVs, treehouses, yurts, and even a building shaped like an elephant, across the world.

Eligible applicants can apply today through April 15, 2020, via airbnb.com/uniquefund. All they need to do is submit an essay on why their unique story and dream space idea makes them the perfect fit for the fund. The winners will then be chosen on May 15, 2020.

Need a little help with your design idea? Here are six home design tips straight from Porter himself: