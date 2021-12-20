39 Traditions Added to UNESCO Cultural Heritage List, From Arabic Calligraphy to Truffle Hunting

The list now includes traditions from countries that are represented for the first time.

A woman performs the Dhunuchi dance in front of the idol of Goddess Durga on the occasion of Navami of Durga Puja festival — a tradition now added to the UNESCO list.

UNESCO added 39 traditions to its cultural heritage list on Friday, including some from countries represented for the first time.

The traditions, which come from all over the world, were added by the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, according to UNESCO. This year's decision was also a landmark for Montenegro, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congo, Denmark, the Seychelles, the Federated States of Micronesia, Timor-Leste, Iceland, and Haiti, which each had something presented for inscription on the list for the first time.

The Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists currently feature 630 elements from 140 countries.

The list now includes a range of cultural traditions from Arabic calligraphy to falconry, Danish Inuit drum dancing and singing, Maltese folksong, Haitian soup, and even truffle hunting in Italy.

In addition to the traditions that have been added, UNESCO also placed four things on its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, including nomad games, rediscovering heritage, and celebrating diversity in Kyrgyzstan; and success story of promoting traditional foods and safeguarding traditional foodways in Kenya.

These are the traditions that have been added to this year's Intangible Cultural Heritage List and the countries where they take place.

United Arab Emirates, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Spain, Syrian Arab Republic: Falconry, a living human heritage Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Sudan, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen: Arabic calligraphy, knowledge, skills and practices Denmark; Finland; Iceland; Norway; Sweden: Nordic clinker boat traditions Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congo: Congolese rumba Plurinational State of Bolivia: Grand Festival of Tarija Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela: Festive cycle around the devotion and worship towards Saint John the Baptist Ecuador: Pasillo, song and poetry Panama: Dances and expressions associated with the Corpus Christi Festivity Peru: Pottery-related values, knowledge, lore and practices of the Awajún people Malaysia: Songket Indonesia: Gamelan Thailand: Nora, dance drama in southern Thailand Viet Nam: Art of Xòe dance of the Tai people in Viet Nam India: Durga Puja in Kolkata Sri Lanka: Traditional craftsmanship of making Dumbara Ratā Kalāla Turkmenistan: Dutar making craftsmanship and traditional music performing art combined with singing Seychelles: Moutya Madagascar: Malagasy Kabary, the Malagasy oratorical art Senegal: Ceebu Jën, a culinary art of Senegal Bahrain: Fjiri Iraq: Traditional craft skills and arts of Al-Naoor Palestine: The art of embroidery in Palestine, practices, skills, knowledge and rituals Syrian Arab Republic: Al-Qudoud al-Halabiya Morocco: Tbourida Turkey: Hüsn-i Hat, traditional calligraphy in Islamic art in Turkey Finland: Kaustinen fiddle playing and related practices and expressions Denmark: Inuit drum dancing and singing Malta: L-Għana, a Maltese folksong tradition Portugal: Community festivities in Campo Maior Tajikistan: Falak Bulgaria: Visoko multipart singing from Dolen and Satovcha, South-western Bulgaria Ukraine: Ornek, a Crimean Tatar ornament and knowledge about it Belgium: Namur stilt jousting Italy: Truffle hunting and extraction in Italy, traditional knowledge and practice Netherlands: Corso culture, flower and fruit parades in the Netherlands Uzbekistan: Bakhshi art Montenegro: Cultural Heritage of Boka Navy Kotor: a festive representation of a memory and cultural identity Poland: Flower carpets tradition for Corpus Christi processions Haiti: Joumou soup