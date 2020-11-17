Get Paid $1,000 to Binge-watch 9 Wanderlust-inducing Travel Movies

Instead of grabbing our passports and buckling up on a plane, these days, the best way to safely connect with a destination is by grabbing our remotes and buckling down on our couches. And now, one travel company wants to pay a lucky person $1,000 to watch wanderlust-inducing movies and take notes on the details.

Travel site Upgraded Points is looking for someone to watch nine films that are “set in inspiring places” or tell “the story of a journey,” according to its site. The selected individual will have a month to fill out a separate worksheet for each film and also document their experience on Facebook and Twitter.

The selected films include "Under the Tuscan Sun," "Eat, Pray, Love," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "National Lampoon’s Vacation," "Out of Africa," "Catch Me If You Can," "Midnight in Paris, "The Italian Job" (2003 version), and "Murder on the Orient Express" (2017 version).

Candidates should have a “true love of travel and exploration,” “a love for all things cinema,” and “attention to detail...to identify the best locations where the movie is set.” Applicants must also be U.S. citizens, 18 years or older, able to watch the nine movies as well as their remakes in the given time frame, and active on social media. In return, they’ll receive $1,000 and an Amazon gift card to rent the required films.