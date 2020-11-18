The new competition show will have contestants playing a new version of the game designed for television.

Uno Is No Longer Just a Card Game — It's Getting Its Own TV Game Show

The card game that combines strategy and pure luck is coming to a screen near you.

According to Hypebeast, the card game UNO is getting its own game show. The show is being developed by the toy company Mattel, in partnership with Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Greg Lipstone of Propagate Content, and John Quinn, producer of The Price is Right, Variety reported.

“UNO is the most popular game in the world and is a fixture in pop culture, making it the ideal franchise to build a reality game show around,” said Adam Bonnett, Mattel Television’s executive producer. “Ben, Howard, Greg, and John have deep expertise in unscripted content and are the perfect partners to help us transform UNO into a television series for the whole family.”

While UNO is more of a fixture for family game night, or just any time the internet is getting spotty, this version of UNO will ask contestants to be fast, strategic, and adaptable. From its description, it has all the trappings of a new Family Feud or Jeopardy, with maybe just a touch of American Ninja Warrior.

According to Hypebeast, the show will pit four teams against each other in a variety of challenges including trivia, physical feats, problem solving, and audience participation.

“UNO is a beloved game that has been entertaining people worldwide for generations,” added Silverman and Owens. “We are excited to team with Mattel and John Quinn to translate the game for television, and think The UNO Gameshow will be perfect for family viewing.”

This isn’t Mattel’s first foray into creating television content around its popular toys. According to Deadline, the company has also produced other series including Thomas & Friends, Barbie Princess Adventure, and Masters of the Universe.

Currently, there is no set release date for the new game show. Until then, we’ll all have to cope with our UNO decks at home.