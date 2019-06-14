You Can Rent Tony Stark's Lakeside Cabin From 'Endgame' on Airbnb

Assemble all your Avengers-loving friends, because this Airbnb is the ultimate summer getaway for comic book lovers.

This listing on Airbnb is the actual cabin in which Tony Stark's family lived in the movie Avengers: Endgame, according to ComicBook.com, by way of a Reddit user named Brayud.

Don't worry, we will avoid spoilers if you still, somehow, haven't seen it yet.

Tony Stark Cabin in Atlanta from Avenger's Endgame on Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The beautiful cabin is located on Bouckaert Farm in Fairburn, Georgia, about 20 minutes away from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The cabin includes two queen beds and two single beds, making it a nice, comfortable spot for six. However, it should be pointed out that the cabin rules state that there is no smoking, no parties, no events, and no pets. How is a superhero supposed to function with such strident rules?

Still, the listing says it's a great place for "hiking and exploring some iconic movie sets" or to "take the kids fishing and watch a horse show." If anything, you and your friends can have a chill weekend away and maybe watch some movies.

Tony Stark's lakeside cabin is available for $800 per night. Other sites have reported rates around $300 per night, but it is possible that rates have gone up due to popularity, so it's important to make your booking as soon as possible.