'Today' Show Co-Anchors Reunite After Months of Working Remotely

The last time they were all together was in March.

The gang's back together.

The anchors of the TODAY show — Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly — reunited recently after months of working remotely and away from each other. The group got together to film a special segment for the launch of TODAY All Day, a 24/7 channel for NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock.

“Everyone always asks us ‘is it hard to get up in the morning, and that early?’” Guthrie said, sitting on an Adirondack chair on a lawn outside and surrounded by her — socially distanced — costars. “And I always say no. And the reason it’s not hard is because we’re all there together and I think that’s been the hardest part is that we really love all those early, early hours before 7 when we get to hang out and I definitely miss that.”

“I always think about the time in the makeup room, which is literally more therapy than anything,” Kotbe added.

Guthrie then joked: “I miss makeup and hair too, just sayin’”

The group has been separated since March after a TODAY Show staff member contracted COVID-19. Guthrie stayed home as a precaution because she was experiencing a mild sore throat and runny nose at the time while Roker and Melvin did the same as a precaution.

In the months since, broadcasting remotely has become very common among a variety of networks.

But on Wednesday, as the Peacock streaming service launched, the group was happy to be reunited once more, with Melvin remarking that NBC was “getting in the streaming game.”

The new show, TODAY All Day, will include stories from the show’s vault, including cooking segments and celebrity interviews.