The immersive experience in Los Angeles will take you to Hawkins, Indiana — and beyond.

This Drive-through 'Stranger Things' Experience Puts You Right in the Middle of the Upside Down

Transport yourself back to 1985 –– and a place where things are not always what they seem.

While the pandemic is still ongoing and season four of Stranger Things is set to release sometime in 2021, fans of the sci-fi drama won’t have to wait very long to get their fill of The Upside Down.

Now, fans who visit Skylight Row DTLA in Los Angeles can actually “drive into” Hawkins, Indiana (where Stranger Things is set) and take a ride to the Starcourt Mall in this incredible, immersive experience.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Stranger Things Drive-In

The experience lets fans live and breathe the (very strange) small-town life in the show. “You may be surprised to discover a more sinister truth than you had ever imagined,” it says on the attraction’s website. From the safety of their car, visitors will be able to drive through the realistic sets based on the show, as well as realistic audio and visual effects and interactive performers, in order to immerse themselves into the story. It’s kind of like a drive-in movie theater, a haunted house, and an escape room combined.

The experience lasts for one hour total. Performers will interact with guests, but all interactions will not require physical touch or even the need to roll down car windows –– making this a perfect fall and winter experience that doesn’t sacrifice on safety.

All tickets must be purchased ahead of time and tickets are per car, based on how many passengers are inside (anywhere between two and seven). All passengers must be over 13. Guests who choose Standard access will be able to enjoy the experience as well as an online portal. Or, guests can upgrade to the VIP experience that also includes a dedicated team to welcome them in, fast-track entry, and a “mystery box” of swag, snacks, and a non-alcoholic drink.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Stranger Things Drive-In

Standard access begins at $69 for a car with two passengers. VIP access begins at $135. All available ticket dates are for February 2021 and beyond.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience website.