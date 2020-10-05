Buffalo Bill called it home in the hit 1992 film. And now you can, too.

The House From 'Silence of the Lambs' Is Up for Sale Just in Time for Halloween

The perfect place to enjoy some fava beans and a nice Chianti could be your next dream home.

According to Deadline, the house that was featured as the home of Buffalo Bill in the 1992 film 'Silence of the Lambs' is now up for sale. For the most part, the exterior and property are largely the same, though you won’t find any creepy wells in the basement or baskets of lotion anywhere (unless you’re into that sort of thing).

The four-bedroom farmhouse is located in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh (not in Illinois as it is in the film). The interiors date back to 1910, and are still in excellent condition, according to Penn Live. The house sits on a 1.76 acre property along the Youghiogheny River.

Despite being the fictional home of a notorious movie villain, the house is quite proud of its history. In the video tour of the place, you can catch glimpses of the original Thomas Harris novel, a movie poster, and a TV playing the movie in the background, according to Vulture. You can even take a look at the property’s basement, which doesn’t really have the same nefarious feel as it did in the movie.

The house also features a pool, a three-car garage, a gazebo, rose garden, fountain, and even a vintage train caboose on the property, according to the listing. “With everything the home offers AND ties to the classic horror film. This ionic property would make for an amazing Airbnb,” the listing says.

Image zoom The Sisters Sold It/YouTube

The asking price for the iconic home is a surprisingly affordable $298,500. It is being listed with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices team known as “The Sisters,” Eileen Allan and Shannon Assad.

More information about the house can be found on the Assads’ website. Our, take the home’s virtual tour on Youtube.