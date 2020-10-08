The Rosebud Motel From 'Schitt’s Creek' Is Going Up for Sale

The beloved comedy show Schitt’s Creek may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t still enjoy a piece of the show. In fact, soon enough, they could even own a seriously cool bit of memorabilia: The Rosewood Hotel.

Jesse Tipping, the owner of the iconic building, shared with Simcoe.com that he plans to put the famed hotel, located in Orangeville, Ontario, on the market in October after owning it for close to a decade.“I’m actually in the process of putting it up for sale. It’ll be up for sale next month,” Tipping said, noting that the hotel has daily visits from die-hard fans of the comedy show. “We just kind of let them enjoy it because if they are not bothering anybody, people really get a kick out of it.” Tipping noted because it’s already a popular landmark, “I don’t think it will be tough [to sell].”Tipping noted, when he bought the property, he already knew it was listed in a filming location database and had already been used in several programs, including A History of Violence and television shows like 11.22.63. Beyond Schitt’s Creek, the Amazon original Umbrella Academy also recently filmed on the property, Simcoe.com explained.

Image zoom Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

As for how Schitt’s Creek found the property, Tipping said, “I just got a call out of nowhere from a location scout named Jeff,” then received a visit from the cast, including Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Catherine O’Hara, who came to film the pilot.

“They didn’t just come in and do their thing. They interacted with the people around them,” Tipping said. “They were just a great bunch to work with.”

Tipping importantly added that the rooms in the hotel are not currently aren’t up for rent, however, they were listed on Airbnb for some time.

“We didn’t advertise for you to come to stay at "Schitt’s Creek" or the Rosebud motel, but we actually used it for people who needed a spot when they were coming in to ski at Hockley or worked in the area for weddings or events,” he added. “We were pretty consistently booked. It wasn’t an expensive rental.”