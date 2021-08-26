How This Delta Employee Gained a Whole New Perspective on Life After Meeting the Cast of Netflix's 'Queer Eye'

Putting goals, dreams, and even self-care aside for the daily grind of work and immediate responsibilities sounds all-too-familiar for most. Luckily, for hard-working Delta employee William Holmes, a new outlook on the future, as well as a new skincare routine, are now at the forefront thanks to the cast of Netflix's "Queer Eye."

In an episode of the award-winning show that was released on YouTube this summer, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness — known to fans as the Fab 5 — surprised Holmes on the tarmac of Philadelphia International Airport swooping in with their tips, tricks, and lifestyle hacks to help him regroup and press the restart button on life.

The show was filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic and is available to watch on Delta flights.

Travel + Leisure caught up with Holmes to hear all about his experience with the group and how he's doing after his time with the Fab 5.

T+L: What were your initial feelings when you first met the Fab 5? (Nervous, excited?)

"Initially, I was very nervous. Meeting one celebrity is intimidating enough let alone five. In the scene where I first meet them, I was genuinely shocked because I had no idea that it was part of filming. I was told to stand there and look off into the distance, then they appeared! I knew in the back of my mind that there was really nothing to worry about, and as the days progressed my nerves eased and it really felt like I was kicking it with the boys."

William Holmes: What cast member did you bond with most or have a connection with?

"The show does a great job of mixing the different guys and their strengths to make a team that meshes and helps out each person they meet. All and all, Karamo and I bonded the deepest. He had a way with his words that broke down that wall I had put up that kept myself uneasy, and he reminded me that what my grandmother taught me is exactly what I am doing, from subconsciously to consciously. Now that I am more open and free with myself, I have big endeavors to achieve."

Karamo Brown, Tan France, William Holmes, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoni Porowski From Left to Right: Karamo Brown, Tan France, William Holmes, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoni Porowski | Credit: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

What was the biggest lesson you learned from your time with the Fab 5?

"The biggest lesson I learned is that it only takes a small amount of time for self-reflection, evaluation, and a new mindset or perspective to really make a difference, not only with yourself but also with the community you are in and the people you come across."

Your episode had a huge emphasis on work/life balance, is there anything that you do to maintain that now?

"Prior to the Fab 5, work/life balance was difficult. Since then, I've moved into a new 2-bedroom apartment, which is closer to work and makes the balancing act easier. With all the extra time, I have been dabbling in a few hobbies. I've been channeling my inner Bob Ross and have been painting a few canvases — nothing nearly as nice though! I also took some off-camera advice from Antoni and leveled up my cooking skills."

Are there any additional routines that have stuck with you since meeting the Fab 5?

"Yes, a few things stuck and probably will forever. I think the most imperative routine is the morning routine. Jonathan really hooked me up with a routine that I tweaked a bit to better fit me, but he opened my eyes that your face exudes how you feel inside. A clean, groomed face can really make a difference in how you feel showing yourself off to the world, kind of giving off the feeling of invincibility. Also, whenever I have company come over, I am always making homemade whip cream for desserts – kudos to Antoni once again. Once I saw how simple it is, there is no way I am going back to store-bought."

In the episode we saw your love for travel – now that traveling is slowly returning, do you have any trips coming up? And what's a bucket list trip of yours?

"Currently, I am focused on building my nest egg and hoping to buy a home soon, so traveling since the episode has been put on the back burner. I do, however, have plans for a trip around Halloween for a haunted site tour around the Northeast. Also, my birthday is coming up in January, and since I started working at Delta I go to a different destination for vacation every year. Right now my 2022 plans are looking like a possible trip to an all-inclusive resort on a warm beach."

"Eventually, I would like to go see the Great Blue Hole in Belize, spend a weekend in the Frying Pan Tower, and hopefully one day visit outer space."