Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Signed a Major Deal With Netflix

It appears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found new jobs.

In early 2020, Harry and Meghan left their royal life behind and moved to the United States. Since then, the pair have mainly focused on making a new home in Santa Barbara, raising their son Archie, and continuing their charitable work. But now, The New York Times reported, the couple is gearing up to join the Netflix family.

According to the paper, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix under a yet-to-be-named production company. The couple will reportedly produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," the royal couple shared in a statement with The New York Times. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

In the statement, the couple added that as new parents to baby Archie, they are especially keen on making quality family programming, “as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix, whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

And here’s the best part: According to the statement, the couple may even appear in a few upcoming programs.

This, of course, isn’t the first time either one has appeared in documentaries. Meghan famously lent her voice to the nature documentary "Elephant," on Disney+. And, Harry just had an excellent Netflix cameo in the documentary, "Rising Phoenix."