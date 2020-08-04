David Attenborough, Hans Zimmer, and Dave the Rapper Are Teaming Up to Reboot 'Planet Earth’

Planet Earth: A Celebration will bring some of the best moments from Planet Earth in a brand new way.

Everyone’s favorite nature documentary is getting a reboot just when we need it most.

In early August, Sir David Attenborough, composer Hans Zimmer, and the British rapper Dave announced they collaborated on a reboot of Planet Earth to bring the stunning visual event back to the masses.

The three creators came together to remix some classic clips from the series into a new special, Planet Earth: A Celebration, which will air on BBC.

According to Pitchfork, the reboot will feature eight wildlife clips from Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II. Yes, the remixed clips do indeed include the heart-pounding snakes vs. iguana scene that took the world by storm. That clip, and others, will come with new narration from Attenborough and new music from Dave, who will be playing grand piano for the event.

As for Zimmer, he reworked sections from his previous scores for the series and re-recorded tracks with the BBC Concert Orchestra. He even shared a clip of what’s to come on Twitter.

“I’ve always been a fan of powerful natural history documentaries,” Dave shared in a statement. “This is a program where nature and music come together, so it was only right that I lent my talent, my time, and my attention to this project. It was a pleasure to work alongside Sir David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer.”

Zimmer added, “Working with David on so many of his magnificent programs celebrating nature and our planet has been a joy for me. I am constantly inspired by what he is able to capture, and the collection of sequences featured in Planet Earth: A Celebration is truly special."