The Next 'Bachelor' Is a Delta Pilot — and He's Willing to Fly His Dates Anywhere

Image zoom ABC

Fasten your seatbelts because this season of The Bachelor is looking like it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

According to host Chris Harrison, this season of the famed reality show will come with a “wild, turbulent ending,” all thanks to the new bachelor, Delta pilot Peter Weber.

For those not in the know, Weber was the second runner-up from the recent season of The Bachelorette. He became well-known for his high-flying antics, including an infamous sex scene in a windmill that will apparently play a major role in this season, too. But, more importantly, Harrison told The Hollywood Reporter that he believes Weber will bring in a whole new audience, thanks to his wide taste in partners.

"I think he is the one who is going to open this [franchise] to a whole wide, diverse group of women from all walks of life, because he really doesn’t have a type," Harrison tells The Hollywood Reporter. "[His three-hour premiere] is definitely an indication of what’s happened and what’s to come, which is: I don’t think there’s ever again going to be a 'traditional' show. I think those days are long gone. It is a turbulent, wild, emotional, gut-wrenching ride right up until the very end. You won’t predict how this comes to a conclusion."

Ready to get familiar with Weber before the show’s premiere on Jan. 6? Here’s everything you need to know about this high-flying Casanova.

Weber comes from a long line of pilots.

Peter isn’t the only one in his family with a pair of wings. According to Wonderwall, his father is also a pilot, and his mother, Barbara, is a flight attendant. His little brother, Jack, is also a pilot.

He still lives with his parents in Los Angeles.

Yes, Weber’s parents are also his roommates. As his Bachelorette bio says, “even though he is a man of the world, Peter still lives at home.” We get it, as a Delta pilot, he’s constantly on the go, which makes renting or owning a home a little impractical.

He’ll allegedly take you on a flight for a date, too.

In his Bachelorette bio, Weber admitted to taking a girl up in the air for a date from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara. So, sorry everyone else, but your first date plan now sounds super-lame.

He may still be in love with Bachelorette Hannah.

There may be a bevy of beauties vying for Weber’s attention, but his heart may still be set on Hannah.

“I’ve been moving on and doing my best with that,” he said during a confessional on the show. “I know time will heal all wounds and, like I said, a little piece of my heart will always love her. That’s for sure.”

Weber may get the second shot he’s looking for, as Hannah is slated to appear in the upcoming season. But, again, you’ll just have to see how it all works out when the season premieres Jan. 6.