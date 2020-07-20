'The Parent Trap' Cast Reunites to Raise Money For World Central Kitchen

Relax, sail through time, back to yesteryear…

It’s 1998. Lindsay Lohan is only 11 years old. And The Parent Trap has just been released.

The enduring story of separated twins who unexpectedly meet for the first time at summer camp and concoct a plan to get their parents back together became an instant classic. More than 20 years later, The Parent Trap is ‘90s kid canon (thanks, in part, to its countless airings on cable TV over the years), and the cast is getting back together for a good cause.

The reunion was first thought of back in April when the film's writer-director Nancy Meyers — who's also behind rom-com hits like Something's Gotta Give and The Holiday — appeared for an interview on Katie Couric’s Instagram Live. When the two were discussing fan love for The Parent Trap, Lohan unexpectedly appeared in the live comments, sharing her memories of the film, saying, “Nancy was a mother to me.”

When Meyers suggested a (virtual) reunion of those involved in the film, Lohan jumped on board in what would be the first time the cast would be together again in over two decades.

Fast forward to today, nearly all of the main cast — including Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, and Simon Kunz — join Couric, Meyers, and writer-producer Charles Shyer, reunite to talk about the film in a socially-distanced interview. The 13-minute video is the perfect visit to the past, with the actors talking about their favorite moments on set, reflecting on the film's impact and reciting their characters’ iconic lines including Lohan repeating, “I have class and you don’t” and Hendrix threatening to ship "brats" off to boarding school.

The cast also shared memories of Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009.

The reunion conversation is in benefit of Chef Jose Andres’s World Central Kitchen, which has been providing meals to hospital workers, people stuck in isolation, those who have lost their jobs and those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Viewers are encouraged to donate to World Central Kitchen by texting “PARENT” to 80100 or visiting www.wck.org/parenttrap.