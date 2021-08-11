10 'Outer Banks' Filming Locations You Can Visit in Real Life

Plot twist! None of them are in North Carolina.

Outer Banks (L To R) Chase Stokes As John B, Rudy Pankow As Jj, Madelyn Cline As Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey As Kiara And Jonathan Daviss As Pope In Episode 204 Of Outer Banks

Ready to live the Pogue life? Look no further than Charleston, South Carolina.

Netflix's Outer Banks, which is technically set in the real Outer Banks in North Carolina, isn't actually filmed there. The show's production decided to move their filming locations to South Carolina in response to North Carolina's House Bill 2 legislation, which required transgender people to use the bathroom according to the sex they were assigned at birth, according to the Wilmington Star-News.

Luckily, there are plenty of beautiful, beachy places to film just a little south. Outer Banks highlights some of the best locations in Charleston and Mount Pleasant, so you can live out your teen mystery drama fantasies in one of the United States' most charming and historical cities.

Here are just a few amazing places that were used as film locations for the show. Outer Banks premiered Season 2 of the show in July 2021, and all episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

Shem Creek, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

There are plenty of sun-soaked scenes on the water for this show, and most of them were filmed in Mount Pleasant's Shem Creek. The waterfront area is a big tourist destination in the area where you can find beautiful views, creek-side dining, and plenty of water activities.

Pitt Street, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Many scenes from the show are filmed along Pitt Street in Mount Pleasant. This small stretch in the Old Village includes several locations shown in the show, including the St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Pitt Street Pharmacy. The street continues to the Pitt Street Bridge, which is an ideal place to catch blue crabs.

Hunting Island Lighthouse, Saint Helena Island, South Carolina

The Hunting Island Lighthouse is the only publicly accessible lighthouse in South Carolina, and it stood in for the fictional Redfield Lighthouse in the show. The Hunting Island Lighthouse was built in 1859 and unfortunately destroyed over the course of the Civil War. It was rebuilt in 1875 and currently stands as a popular tourist attraction today.

Lowndes Grove, Charleston, South Carolina

Lowndes Grove isn't just a popular wedding venue in Charleston, but it's also the stand-in for the Cameron family home. It's no wonder why Sarah Cameron is considered the "Princess of the Kooks." This waterfront estate along the Ashley River was built in 1786 and is on the National Register for Historic Places. It's often used as a wedding venue, but it should be noted that it has a history of being a plantation.

The Wreck of the Richard and Charlene, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

The Wreck is featured on the show as being Kiara's (a Kook who hangs out with the Pogues) place of work. The show simplified the name, but you'll be happy to know that The Wreck is also The Wreck of the Richard and Charlene, a local restaurant in Mount Pleasant, serving fresh seafood.

Geechie Seafood, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Heyward's Seafood (Pope Heyward's dad's seafood business) in the show is actually Geechie Seafood in Mount Pleasant. This seafood shack is the perfect place to find fresh shrimp straight from Shem Creek. In fact, the whole area is like a seafood lover's paradise.

The Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

The fanciest of all the fancy Kook locations in the show must be the Kiawah Island Golf Resort, which was a stand-in for the country club that hosted the Midsummer Night's party in Season 1. The resort naturally has a golf course, as well as tennis courts, beachside activities, and tons of luxurious rooms and villas.

Washington Square Park, Charleston, South Carolina

John B and Sarah visited this gorgeous park located in downtown Charleston as part of their day trip to UNC Chapel Hill, and it's the perfect place for you and your partner to take a romantic stroll. Not only is Washington Square Park an excellent place to look at some gorgeous azaleas, Spanish moss, and ancient oak trees, it's also right in the middle of the historic district.

Charleston Gaillard Center, Charleston, South Carolina

Another UNC Chapel Hill day trip stop for John B and Sarah, the exterior of UNC Chapel Hill's Law Library (which is actually in North Carolina) was actually the exterior of the Charleston Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston. The stately building is actually a concert hall and performance venue, where anyone can see Broadway touring shows, the Charleston Symphony, and more.

