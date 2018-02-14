These Movie-themed Hotel Rooms Will Bring Your Favorite Fantasy to Life
Hotels play a starring role in many movies. There's the creepy empty mountain lodge in "The Shining;" the rich and slightly corporate Park Hyatt Tokyo in "Lost in Translation;" the luxurious Beverly Wilshire Hotel with its wood panels, chandeliers, and Whirlpool tub in "Pretty Woman;" the imaginary pink castle filled with purple-uniformed staff in "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
Hotels can bring a big variety of settings and moods, from spooky to extravagant to quirky. They also have a unique opportunity to create a scene by designing decor to transport guests to a different place.
For a few hotels, that different place they transport guests to is a movie set. They are either capitalizing on their connection to movies filmed on their premises. Or they are creating theme rooms to help guests feel like they are characters in their favorite films. Many hotels are offering special packages to replicate as much of the movie experience as they can, or are redoing all of their decor to match specific films.
Here are some of our favorites.
Poseidon Undersea Resort
Fiji
It isn't open yet, but plans are underway to build a resort completely underwater that will be styled after Poseidon and "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea." It will include a personal Triton submarine, scuba diving, and marine-focused spa treatments.
The Wizard's Emeralds
Catskills, New York
The quirky Roxbury Motel in upstate New York has a variety of movie and TV-themed rooms. For "The Wizard of Oz" fans, there is a room with a long yellow-brick road, all emerald decor, and curled up witch feet on the bed. There is also a giant poppy bathroom with a two-person, 85-gallon soaking tub with dual showerheads.
Genie's Bottle
Catskills, New York
Also check out the themed room at The Roxbury styled after "I Dream of Jeannie." Attached to the two-bedroom suite is a "bottle bathroom," where you can take a bath inside of a giant genie bottle. The bathtub is an upright 70-gallon Japanese soaking tub.
Amadeus' Bride
Catskills, New York
This suite at The Roxbury is inspired by the film "Amadeus." It covers two levels with two bedrooms and two bathrooms and a living room and features Austrian crystal chandeliers and solid gold leaf.
The Final Frontier
Catskills, New York
This two-level suite at The Roxbury takes guests to another galaxy. It is inspired by the film "Star Trek" and makes you feel like you are on the USS Enterprise. The suite has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living room, and features space-age decor with a ceiling that lights up like the galaxy and shooting stars that make the room feel like it's going through space. Also check out the glow-in-the-dark bathroom tile.
The Archaeologist's Digs
Catskills, New York
While X never, ever marks the spot, there is plenty of treasure to find in this three-bedroom suite inspired by "Indiana Jones" at The Roxbury. It includes the Cleopatra bathroom with Egyptian decor, plus a 400-gallon saltwater aquarium. The living room has secret passageways and actual hidden treasure.
Talladega Nights
Denver, Colorado
At this hotel in Denver, every guest room has a different theme, and many of those themes revolve around TV shows and movies. Check out the "Talladega Nights" room, set up for Ricky Bobby fans. It's decorated in red, white, and blue with a variety of NASCAR souvenirs and memorabilia. The room also has a custom-created portrait of all of Ricky Bobby's favorite things, from a team Shake N' Bake logo to a fountain of cheese.
Star Trek
Denver, Colorado
Also at The Curtis Denver, try a room fit for the most devoted Trekkies. The decor is made to match the USS Enterprise and has life-size cutouts and art so you can feel like you are sharing the room with some of the movie's characters.
Film Industry
Beverly Hills, California
The Hotel Palomar recently went through a redesign and is filled with decor to honor the film industry. The revamped guestrooms have Fuji film pillows, black and white murals, current issues of The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, plus film-themed books. When you walk into the hotel, you will pass a circular fireplace that looks like a camera lens, sculptural light fixtures evocative of paparazzi flashing lights, and a soundstage ceiling rigged with truss and pipe. The hotel's restaurant, Double Take, features cocktails inspired by cult classic movies filmed in Los Angeles.
Spongebob SquarePants
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
If you or your kids are fans of "SpongeBob SquarePants," you may want to check out The Pineapple Villa at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, which is made to look like the Bikini Bottom home under the sea. The two-bedroom, three-bath suite has indoor and outdoor living areas, including a garden, patio, infinity pool, and private butlers.
Dolphin Tale
Clearwater, Florida
For fans of Winter from the movies "Dolphin Tale" and "Dolphin Tale 2," this room at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach is for you. The rooms have bunk beds for the kids and are decorated with pictures of dolphins. While staying at the hotel, you can visit the real Winter, who lives at the nearby Clearwater Marine Aquarium. A portion of the proceeds from each night in these rooms is donated to the aquarium's rescue, rehab, and release efforts.
The Pretty Woman Package
Beverly Hills, California
Relive the classic romantic comedy "Pretty Woman" with your own fairy-tale experience at this luxury hotel — no over-the-knee boots required. Included in the package is a behind-the-scenes tour of Rodeo Drive with a personal wardrobe consultant and stylist, dinner for two in your suite, a couples massage, and a hand-drawn bath with aromatherapy oils. Round-trip transportation in a Mercedes sedan is included.
Wizard Chambers
London, England
Harry Potter fans can get the full wizard experience by staying in these specially designed rooms at Georgian House. It's hidden behind a bookcase door down a portrait-lined passageway bathed in candlelight. Each room has stained glass windows, stone walls, archways, trunks, cauldrons, four-poster beds hung with velvet curtains, and wood-burning stoves.
Wonderland House
Brighton, England
Take a trip through the looking glass at this "Alice in Wonderland"-themed hotel on England's coast. Each room has a different theme, from Queen of Hearts to Flamingo Dreams with flamingos that can be used as croquet mallets. You can also plan a special Madhatter's Tea Party with costumes, silly hats, and tea.
Lord Vader's Quarters
Pirates of the Caribbean Suite
Anaheim, California
You'll feel like you are sleeping in Captain Jack Sparrow's quarters in this suite at the Disneyland Hotel. To enter, ring a doorbell that plays, "Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me)." Once inside, you will be surrounded by antique rugs, hardwood floors, and wooden beams overhead. There is also a four-post bed and pirate-themed decorations covering the walls.
Wes Anderson House
Portland, Oregon
Step into the quirky world of Wes Anderson movies from "Fantastic Mr. Fox" to "The Royal Tenenbaums" with this themed house on Airbnb. It occupies the basement of an 1890s Craftsman house and is decorated with unique portraits and bookcases filled with eclectic knickknacks.
The Shire House
Trout Creek, Montana
Take a trip to Hobbiton by staying in this cabin styled after a "Lord of the Rings" hobbit house, available to rent on VRBO. The inside has a rustic design made to make you feel like you are part of the movie. Surrounding the home is a village that comes to life at night with the magical display of lights from the cavalcade of mushrooms that line Hobbit Lane to a lit mural of an elven village.