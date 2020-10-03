The cast got back together — virtually — for the first time since 2004.

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Finally Reunited for This Very Good Reason

What day is it? "It’s October 3rd."

And while that usually means “Mean Girls” memes and channeling your inner Lindsay Lohan, this year it means something bigger, because the cast of the hit movie just reunited for the first time since 2004. And all for a very good reason.

Brought together by Katie Couric and the film’s writer and co-star Tina Fey, the cast — Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, Ana Gasteyer, Tim Meadows, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra, and Daniel Franzese — got together to encourage people to register to vote and to cast their ballots in just one month on Nov. 3.

The surprise reunion, which you can watch on Couric’s Instagram, also gave fans of the film the chance to join the cast on a walk down North Shore High’s memory lane. The all-star cast, who streamed in from their respective homes, discussed the most fetch parts of creating the classic film and the legacy it’s had on pop culture. A few of the stars even jumped back into character to drop a few of the movie’s most iconic lines before getting back to the main message: vote.

“It’s anything but mean to encourage people to vote,” Couric said. “I love the fact that this reunion happened because everyone from Ms. Norbury to Regina George care about our democracy."

Speaking of democracy, on Oct. 2, Fey released a video in partnership with HeadCount encouraging people to check their voter registration status, request a mail-in ballot, or volunteer to work at the polls. The video teased that if 5,000 people took action, she and Couric would release the long-awaited reunion — and it looks like it worked.

And if that’s not enough “Mean Girls” news for you, get ready, there’s more.

Mean Girls the Broadway musical is also getting in on the action by offering the chance for one fan to be written into the script of an upcoming film adaptation of the musical. Fans can enter by visiting the musical’s website between now and Oct. 26 and submitting their dream cast for the musical movie.