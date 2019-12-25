This 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Tour of New York City Will Take You to Iconic '50s Manhattan Locations

Image zoom AMAZON STUDIOS / Album

Nobody knows New York City like Midge Maisel — and now’s your chance to walk a mile in her very stylish shoes.

On Location Tours, a tour operator in New York City that focuses on tours of popular film and TV locations, is now offering tourists and locals alike an opportunity to step all the way back into the late ’50s and visit some of the most iconic locations from the hit Amazon show, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Image zoom Dong Wenjie/Getty Images

Mrs. Maisel’s Marvelous Tour of New York City is the perfect blend of history, food, fashion, comedy, and of course, deeply-held TV fandom. During the tour, guests will discover how the crew transformed modern Manhattan into the perfect 1950s and early 1960s recreation that we see on the show. Even though Midge lives on the Upper East Side while she works on her dream of being a comedian, the tour covers only certain neighborhoods in Manhattan, including Gramercy, the Bowery, NYU's campus, and Greenwich Village. Since this is only a New York City tour, there are no stops in Paris, the Catskills, or, if you’re all caught up on Season 3, Las Vegas and basically the rest of the United States.

But some of the best tour highlights include the West Village cafe where Abe meets with his lawyer in Season 2, the jazz club where Midge watches Lenny Bruce perform, one of the oldest bars in the city where Joel drinks with his buddies, Midge and Rose’s favorite butcher shop, and the iconic diner where Midge and Joel made their relationship official.

Many of these locations have even been used for other popular TV shows over the decades, so true TV buffs will get even more out of the tour.

Mrs. Maisel’s Marvelous Tour of New York City meets on 34th Street and 5th Avenue on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at noon, and lasts for a total of two and a half hours. Tickets are $52 for adults (there is no posted ticket price for children).

For more information or to make your booking, visit the On Location Tours website.