Live Like 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' at This Iconic NYC Hotel With Afternoon Tea and a Midcentury-themed Suite
Just in time for the premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fourth season, New York City's iconic Plaza Hotel is giving guests the chance to step into Midge Maisel's shoes with new experiences inspired by the hit show.
The Plaza is giving its famous afternoon tea a new twist and offering a one-of-a-kind suite for fans of the show — and they'll need to plan their trip soon because these experiences are only available for a limited time. We got a first look (and taste) — here's what guests can expect.
The Palm Court is offering a Midge Menu for afternoon tea, complete with bites inspired by the character and classic New York fare. Guests will enjoy scones with Devonshire cream and preserves and tea, of course, along with some deli-inspired savories (think: Reuben and pastrami-style cured salmon tea sandwiches), and sweets, including a lekach (honey spice cake), chocolate Nutella babka cheesecake, and a black and white macaron cookie. And around The Palm Court, guests can spot costumes and props from the new season.
Related: 'White Lotus' Season 2 Will Film at This Luxury Sicilian Hotel — With Views of Mount Etna and an Amazing Infinity Pool
Upstairs, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Suite is decked out with pieces inspired by Midge Maisel's Upper West Side apartment. The one-bedroom suite features midcentury furnishings in the sitting area, including a vintage TV, bar cart with all the fixings for a Manhattan, and lots of thoughtful touches that immerse guests in the leading lady's world. Plus, guests who book the suite will enjoy the afternoon tea, a Midge-inspired hairstyling at the Warren Tricomi salon, and an in-room shoppable closet.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Suite is bookable from Feb. 10 to April 10, with rates starting at $1,675 per night, and the Midge Menu will be offered at The Palm Court through March 13. Season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be available on Amazon Prime starting Feb. 18.