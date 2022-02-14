Step into Midge Maisel’s life at The Plaza with this new package.

Live Like 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' at This Iconic NYC Hotel With Afternoon Tea and a Midcentury-themed Suite

A Season Four Still from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at The Plaza

Just in time for the premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fourth season, New York City's iconic Plaza Hotel is giving guests the chance to step into Midge Maisel's shoes with new experiences inspired by the hit show.

The Plaza is giving its famous afternoon tea a new twist and offering a one-of-a-kind suite for fans of the show — and they'll need to plan their trip soon because these experiences are only available for a limited time. We got a first look (and taste) — here's what guests can expect.

A Season Four Still from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at The Plaza Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video

The Palm Court is offering a Midge Menu for afternoon tea, complete with bites inspired by the character and classic New York fare. Guests will enjoy scones with Devonshire cream and preserves and tea, of course, along with some deli-inspired savories (think: Reuben and pastrami-style cured salmon tea sandwiches), and sweets, including a lekach (honey spice cake), chocolate Nutella babka cheesecake, and a black and white macaron cookie. And around The Palm Court, guests can spot costumes and props from the new season.

Interior of the living room of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Suite at The Plaza Credit: Courtesy of The Plaza

Upstairs, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Suite is decked out with pieces inspired by Midge Maisel's Upper West Side apartment. The one-bedroom suite features midcentury furnishings in the sitting area, including a vintage TV, bar cart with all the fixings for a Manhattan, and lots of thoughtful touches that immerse guests in the leading lady's world. Plus, guests who book the suite will enjoy the afternoon tea, a Midge-inspired hairstyling at the Warren Tricomi salon, and an in-room shoppable closet.

The bedroom inside the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Suite at The Plaza Credit: Courtesy of The Plaza