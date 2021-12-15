This London House Featured in 'Love Actually' Just Hit the Market for $4.3 Million

The 2003 movie "Love Actually" is arguably one of the most iconic Christmas flicks of all time. Who can forget Andrew Lincoln's character, Mark, declaring his love for Juliet (Keira Knightley) with poster board signs on her doorstep? Now, you can live next door to the actual pink house where this heart-warming scene was shot.

St. Lukes Mews Home in Knotting Hill, modern, contemporary interior with black exterior Credit: Courtesy of Knight Frank

The pretty, charcoal-hued Notting Hill house just hit the market for $4.3 million, and it's an incredibly chic property. The three-story, 1,865-square-foot townhouse, designed by London-based Andy Martin Architecture, offers modern amenities and high-end finishes. The open kitchen and dining room have a breakfast island, bespoke stainless steel appliances, custom storage units, and a Siberian larch wood wall that creates a beautiful contrast with the heated concrete floors throughout the home.

The basement is where the media and entertainment room is, but it also features plenty of closet space and a bathroom, so it could easily be repurposed as a guest bedroom.

And speaking of bedrooms, the home has three, each with a modern en-suite bathroom and built-in closets. The master bedroom occupies the entire second floor and has a small lounge area as well as a soaking bathtub.

The home last sold in 2002 for $990,000, and it features a private roof deck with a landscaped garden designed by Tania Urban, an outdoor kitchen with a grill, and a jacuzzi.

Needless to say, the view over the neighboring properties is wonderful. Two more balconies complete the outdoor areas of the charming "Love Actually"-adjacent house.