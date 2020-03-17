We've all been staying home for a while. And that’s okay because is it the right thing to do for your own health and the health of your neighbors. And, let’s not forget, there are plenty of things to entertain you while inside your house, like virtual museum visits, operas, and streams of all your favorite Broadway shows.

BroadwayHD, a streaming service for theater fans started in 2015, has long been bringing Broadway performances to people’s living rooms. As the company explained in a statement, “BroadwayHD was created with the goal of making high-quality theater accessible to everyone globally.”

On the platform, subscribers will find a combination of acquired performances including performances of Cats, The King and I, and Sound of Music, along with originals the platform filmed including performances of Kinky Boots and 42nd Street, from Broadway, The West End, and other elite venues around the world.

And, in addition to its pre-existing library of nearly 300 productions, BroadwayHD has curated playlists for anyone hoping to binge-watch some seriously stellar performances.

To honor Women’s History Month earlier this year, BroadwayHD curated a playlist featuring the works of female theater-makers and show-stopping performances including an all-female Shakespeare Trilogy, along with Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, A Night with Janis Joplin, Ann, Driving Ms. Daisy and more.

Image zoom Credit: WALTER MCBRIDE/GETTY IMAGES

Additionally, BroadwayHD celebrated theater legend Stephen Sondheim for his 90th birthday and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 72nd earlier this year with a special tribute playlist including some of their most beloved productions. The playlist includes Gypsy, Putting It Together, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Cats, Phantom Of The Opera, Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, and more.