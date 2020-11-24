Kris Jenner’s Fake House Is on Sale for Real

The multi-million dollar house has actually been in a lot of TV shows over the years.

Have $8 million to spare? Now’s your chance to own a piece of Kardashian history.

A 7,843-square-foot villa is up for sale in Studio City, California, which fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians may recognize as the former “home” of Kris Kardashian. And we say “home” because none of the Kardashians actually ever lived there. Rather, the home was used as a front for the show’s title sequence to give people the impression that the family actually lived at the sprawling estate.

According to Architectural Digest, the home sits on a lush 0.88-acre lot with mountain views and the utmost in privacy thanks to its position high on the hill. The home also comes with seven bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms, which means the home really would be big enough for the entire Kardashian crew.

The primary bedroom even has its own private patio with a walkway to the saltwater pool and spa. To add even more charm, the home also has its own waterfall, wine cellar, and wine tasting room. Just in case you needed more, the home also has a chef's kitchen with a breakfast room, a formal dining room, and a screening room to watch as many Keeping Up With the Kardashian episodes as you’d like.

And, as The Real Deal noted, the home wasn’t exclusively used by the Kardashians. It also appeared in Chelsea Lately, True Blood, American Horror Story, Chuck, and a Victoria’s Secret commercial.

The home was previously purchased for $5.23 million in September 2005 by Danny Gerardi. The Real Deal reported, Gerardi made back a handsome sum of cash with each appearance netting him as much as $36,000 per day.

The home’s current asking price sits at a tidy $7.99 million, but if you think about it, you could make that money back by renting it out to reality shows for 222 days at $36,000 a day, making it an excellent investment.