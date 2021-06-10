Inspired by Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights,' Presidente Is Giving Away $96,000

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the opening night premiere of 'In The Heights' during 2021 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 09, 2021 in New York City.

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the opening night premiere of 'In The Heights' during 2021 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 09, 2021 in New York City.

What would you do with $96,000?

Your answer to that question could ultimately win you - you guessed it - $96,000.

Presidente, a Dominican pilsner, is teaming up with Warner Bros. - the studio behind the movie "In the Heights" from Lin-Manuel Miranda - to give away a potentially life-changing cash prize.

"We know $96,000 can change someone's life for the better," Alex Rodriguez, the former New York Yankees baseball player and president and chairman of Presidente USA, said in announcing the contest. "Just like the musical and movie, this money can help turn dreams into reality, and I'm looking forward to being a part of that."

Graphic for In the Heights and Presidente's giveaway Credit: Courtesy of PresidenteUSA

"In the Heights" made its debut at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival last week. It's the story of a tight-knit community in northern Manhattan. During the film, a bodega owner sells a winning lottery ticket with a $96,000 prize, triggering a conversion about how people would use that kind of windfall to change the course of their lives.

Rodriguez grew up in Washington Heights, a neighborhood that has become home to many Dominican New Yorkers. "As the beer of the Dominican Republic, this partnership gives us the opportunity to champion our brand birthplace, but also the cultural identities and stories of many Hispanic communities and Presidente drinkers stateside," he said in a statement.

You'll have to move fast for a chance to win, though. The contest, which began June 1, ends at 12 p.m. EDT on June 11.

To enter, upload a photo to Facebook or Instagram with a caption explaining how $96,000 would change your life. Tag @PresidenteUSA and @InTheHeightsMovie and include the hashtag #contest. Entrants will need to be 21 or older and follow Presidente to be eligible to win.

"In the Heights" opens in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11.

On Instagram, Rodriguez said he's eagerly awaiting the movie's release. "I was born in Washington Heights, so I know all about the amazing community and lifestyle in the Heights," he wrote in the post.