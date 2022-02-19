"Harry Potter: The Exhibition" brings fan-favorite places like Hagrid's Hut, Newt's Suitcase, and the Hogwarts castle to life.

This Epic Harry Potter Exhibit Sorts You Into a Hogwarts House and Mystifies Fans With Costumes, Magic, and More

The Hogwarts houses at Harry Potter™: The Exhibition at Franklin Institute

Harry Potter has taken over Philadelphia.

"Harry Potter: The Exhibition," an all-new, interactive exhibition with behind-the-scenes looks at the book and movie's beloved wizarding world, has opened at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute.

The exhibition brings fan-favorite places like Hagrid's Hut, Newt's Suitcase, and the Hogwarts castle to life through costumes and props from the movies — and there's a touch of magic thanks to innovative design and technology elements.

"This Exhibition is an incredible way for Wizarding World fans to celebrate the world of Hogwarts and beyond — bringing them up close and personal with their favorite props, costumes, creatures, sets, and more," Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.

Professor McGonagalls robes at Harry Potter™: The Exhibition at Franklin Institute Credit: Courtesy of Harry Potter™: The Exhibition

The Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom at Harry Potter™: The Exhibition at Franklin Institute Credit: Courtesy of Harry Potter™: The Exhibition

Guests begin their visit by donning RFID wristbands that will capture their interactions. The experience starts at King's Cross Platform 9 ¾, where visitors complete the profiles that will accompany them throughout the exhibit. They select their Hogwarts house, wand, and Patronus, all of which will personalize the way that they experience the exhibition.

Once their visitor profile is complete, visitors will journey to Hogwarts where they can sit under the Sorting Hat (and, of course, have their picture taken), explore the classrooms and head off to the Forbidden Forest, where they can practice casting their Patronus charm.

Throughout the way, visitors will be surrounded by original costumes from the movies and plenty of props to geek out on.

The exhibition is open every day from 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., and all tickets are timed. Regular admission starts at $43 for adults and $39 for children. The show will remain open at The Franklin Institute until Sept. 18. From there, the exhibition is slated to travel around the world, with stops in Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.