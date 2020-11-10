The San Francisco Home From 'Full House' Sold for $5 Million

The iconic TV house of our childhood dreams officially has a new owner after being sold for $5,350,000 USD. Have mercy.

The idyllic San Francisco home that was used for exterior shots in the 1987 TV show Full House (and its more-recent reboot Fuller House) sold to new owners in October, according to TMZ.

Since 2016, the home has belonged to Full House creator and executive producer Jeff Franklin, who wanted to remodel the interiors to make them look like they do on the show, Hypebeast reported. Unfortunately, building permits fell through after some neighborhood pushback, so the inside looks a little bit different than you might imagine.

The 3,728-square-foot Victorian-style home is located near San Francisco’s Postcard Row (also known as the Painted Ladies or Seven Sisters), TMZ reported. The beautiful neighborhood is a tourist attraction on its own, but the Full House house draws lots of TV fans every year. In fact, it caused such a fuss with the neighbors that the city had to ban tour busses from stopping there.

The home may seem a little narrow from the outside, but it stands three stories high and has four bedrooms. Plenty of space for three adorable daughters, their dad, and their dad’s two best friends. The new owner’s name has not been released, however.

Though Franklin didn’t succeed in recreating the Tanner household inside its walls, the house does have modern, renovated interiors, including a master suite with a fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a jacuzzi bathtub. As for the exteriors, the front door has been painted black (rather than the bright red paint job from the show), and there is an English garden in the backyard, according to Hypebeast. Franklin also added cement tiles in the backyard that are signed by the Full House cast.

Even though the new owner won’t be able to live exactly like the Tanner’s did, the home is a perfect homage to the show and a dream-come-true for anyone who loved this 90’s sitcom.