Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy Are Reuniting for a Virtual 'Hocus Pocus' Party

You're invited to join the Sanderson Sisters for a very good cause.

This Halloween, enjoy a virtual experience that will absolutely put a spell on you.

While many Halloween festivities are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can still have a gloriously spooky time online — courtesy of the Sanderson sisters themselves.

According to Apartment Therapy, the stars of the Halloween cult-favorite movie ″Hocus Pocus" (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) are raising funds for the environmental and social justice nonprofit organization New York Restoration Project with a very fun event for fans.

“In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover” will be a “pandemic-safe” virtual costume party and event. Midler usually hosts this annual party and fundraising event in-person, Entertainment Weekly reported, but circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have naturally put a damper on those plans. But, having a virtual event also means that all fans all over the world can attend as well.

The event will be one hour on Oct. 30 and will include an appearances from Midler, Parker, and Najimy themselves. Any clever witches who would otherwise be running amok (amok, amok, amok) on Halloween should definitely attend.

Tickets for the event cost $10, and all proceeds will go directly to the New York Restoration Project. Those who reserve a spot will receive a link to the event in their email as well as exclusive information before the event, according to Apartment Therapy.

The New York Restoration Project is also selling limited-edition ″Hocus Pocus" merchandise through its website. Fans of the film can purchase special black flamed candles (keep them away from any virgins), dead man’s toe candles, gold foil temporary tattoos, cake pops in the shape of Winifred’s magic book, broom cocktail sticks, skull spoons, and more.