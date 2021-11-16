You Could Bake Your Way to a Role in a Hallmark Holiday Movie

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Hallmark holiday movie season.

The moment the clock struck midnight on Nov. 1, we instantly entered the world of Hallmark. It's the time of year when you excitedly look at your television schedule to see when your favorite holiday movie is on — you know, the tale of a big city girl returning to her hometown, only to be stuck there by a snowstorm and have to fight to save her parents' farm/bakery/restaurant/book store from closing alongside her hunky ex from high school, and then 90 minutes later come to realize that *this* is where she belongs.

Yes, my cheerful, hot cocoa-loving, snug-as-a-bug-in-a-rug next to the fireplace friends, the time is ours. And it just got even better because Hallmark and Hershey announced a new contest that will allow one very special baker to snag a walk-on role in the latest Hallmark holiday movie.

"Hershey has teamed up with Hallmark Channel for the first time ever to introduce a holiday baking contest, where one lucky fan will win the ultimate prize of a walk-on role as a baker in a Hallmark Channel Original Movie," reps for the two brands explained in a shared announcement.

Entering the contest is ridiculously easy. All you need to do is head to the contest website, pop in your email address, and upload one picture of a holiday baked good you made using either Hershey's Cocoa or a Hershey's Baking Chip product. Then, upload the recipe, give it a name, and you're on your way to becoming a holiday movie star.