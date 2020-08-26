The official Harry Potter fan site is hosting a 6-day virtual party to celebrate when students typically return to Hogwarts.

Even Hogwarts Is Going Virtual This Year — Here’s How to Join the Magic Online

Almost everyone is going back to school virtually this year — and that includes your favorite wizards too.

In honor of the back-to-school season, WizardingWorld.com is hosting a weekend-long celebration called Back to Hogwarts.

“The 1st of September is a momentous day in the Wizarding World calendar: this is the day the Hogwarts students return for a new term, catch the Hogwarts Express, while the first-years discover the castle for the first time,” the official Harry Potter fan website explained. “Though this year may look a bit different than in the past, the time has arrived to pack your trunk, ready your school supplies, and prepare to go Back to Hogwarts — virtually!

From Aug. 27 to 31, the website invites you to “enjoy our collection of features and activities to help make your celebrations as special as can be.” The fun begins on Aug. 27 when the website launches new craft videos, trivia challenges, quizzes, puzzles, Back to Hogwarts features, shopping guides, and more.

Then, on Sept. 1, fans are invited to watch and take part in the first Back to Hogwarts livestream.

Image zoom Getty Images

“Over the past number of years, we’ve loved seeing fans flocking to London’s King’s Cross station to celebrate Back to Hogwarts day with a good old fashioned countdown,” the website explained. “However, this year, the Wizarding World is asking fans not to attend King’s Cross station for the usual gathering. In the wake of COVID-19, we are asking you all to stay safe at home — but join us for a digital countdown all across the world instead.”

The stream will include special appearances from members of the “Wizarding World family” like Jason Isaacs and Bonnie Wright. The stream also includes a performance by CineConcerts, a presentation by wand choreographer Paul Harris, and more.

Oh, and two very important guests will be on hand too: James and Oliver Phelps, otherwise known as the Weasley twins.

“I’m so excited to be playing a part in the first-ever digital Back to Hogwarts!” James said in a statement. “[This year] has definitely been a strange year, and it’s really important that we all do everything we can to keep safe, including staying home. I hope fans will join us and keep the celebrations virtual.”