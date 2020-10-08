Get Paid $1,000 to Binge-watch 24 Hours of Horror Movies

Movie fans, meet the job of your dreams. Or...nightmares.

CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com have teamed up to find one horror superfan to binge-watch 24 hours of horror movies on Halloween night for $1,000. So, if you laugh at the idea of machete-wielding murderers, psychological thrills, mysterious killer clowns, or spooky ghosts, this will be a snap.

Both CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com are companies that research, compare, and review different types of media-watching, including internet and streaming services. CableTV.com also includes traditional cable providers.

The chosen candidate must be over 18 and agree to 24 straight hours of movie-watching (which roughly adds up to 12 to 16 movies). This horror movie connoisseur can choose movies from any streaming service they want and curate their own movie marathon –– including cult classics, big horror hits, or even so-bad-it's-good B-list movies.

In return for their dedication, this movie fan will receive free candy (for much-needed sustenance) and a $50 Starbucks gift card in addition to the cash prize. Hey, you won’t be able to sleep after this anyway, so you’ll probably need a Venti-sized cold brew. On the plus side, this also means you won’t have to worry about Freddy Krueger coming for you in your dreams.

Applications are open now through Friday, Oct. 19th at 11:59 p.m. There does not seem to be a deadline for watching the movies, though it seems like Halloween-season would be the best time to do it if you get the job.

In order to apply, simply fill out the online form that asks for your basic information and a short answer as to why you’re the best person to take on this gruesome task. For more information or to fill out an application, visit the Halloween Dream Job page on the CableTV website.