Will Smith Is Turning the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Mansion Into an Airbnb for 5 Nights Only

It’s your turn to live like American royalty because the mansion from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is now an Airbnb hosted by Will Smith himself.

“The 'Fresh Prince' will turn things upside down — once again — for the town where his reign began,” Airbnb said in a statement. “The actor and entrepreneur is adding Airbnb host to his long resume and opening the doors to his former 'kingdom,' so fans can create some memories of their own.”

The mansion will incorporate the best parts of Smith’s Philly and Bel-Air lives for a true Fresh Prince experience, including “bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters.” And if that’s not enough to have you doing the Carlton, what is?

Image zoom Airbnb

The real-life Bel-Air mansion will host guests for five separate one-night stays on Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14, for just $30 a night — $1 for each year since Smith first looked at his “kingdom,” knocked on the door, and took his place on the throne as “the Prince of Bel-Air.” The show’s first episode aired on Sept. 10, 1990.

During the overnight, guests will stay in Will’s wing of the mansion with access to his luxurious bedroom and bathroom, the dining room, and a poolside lounge for soaking up some sun. The lucky guests will also get to raid Smith’s closet for some iconic clothes, ranging in styles from typical Bel-Air prep to his fly street style, including a fresh pair of Air Jordans.

Image zoom Airbnb

This once-in-a-lifetime Airbnb does have a few caveats, though, starting with the fact that the one-night bookings are only open to groups of up to two Los Angeles County residents who currently live in the same house. The house will also be in compliance with all local COVID-19 guidelines, CDC rules, and Airbnb’s enhanced cleaning protocols.

Guests who qualify to stay can request to book the iconic Bel-Air mansion on Airbnb starting at 11 a.m. PDT on Sept. 29.

Even better, Airbnb will be making a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, “a charity that supports youth, including those in greatest need, by offering development and skill-building programs, recreational activities, and empowerment tools,” to celebrate the legacy of the fan-favorite show.