The Empire State Building Is Hosting an Exclusive Virtual Movie Night Series — Here's How to Join

As we approach month five of this pandemic, many of us are really starting to feel the effects of not being able to travel. While parts of the world have slowly begun to reopen, travel for Americans remains extremely limited.

In an effort to cure our travel itch, the Empire State Building teamed up with Disney and Vudu to curate a virtual movie night series. Each Thursday during the month of August, 100 lucky viewers can catch a free screening of a movie featuring the iconic building from the comfort and safety of their homes.The movie series kicked off on July 30 with a screening of "Independence Day."

“This summer, we connect with our fans, visitors, and moviegoers alike and bring the Empire State Building right to their homes,” Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory, said in a statement. “We hope audiences will enjoy The World’s Most Famous Building as they get to watch these classic films and take comfort in the fact that we, and our brand new $165 million observatory, will always be here for them to experience the building in real-time.”

Image zoom Getty Images

Each Friday, The Empire State Building will open up the contest on its Instagram account, @empirestatebldg. One-hundred people will be gifted with codes to check out the week’s featured film for free on Vudu. In addition to the free movie codes, five people will receive a special movie pack consisting of popcorn, candy, and ESB-branded swag. One grand-prize winner will receive the code, a movie pack, and a pair of tickets to visit the Empire State Building once it reopens.