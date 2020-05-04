These Are the TV Shows T+L Editors Are Binge-watching Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We've swapped trips to faraway locales for staycations in our living rooms, and dinners at restaurants for takeout at home, as we continue to follow social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19. While at home, Travel + Leisure's editors have been cooking globally-inspired dishes, reading travel books, and, of course, watching a healthy amount of TV. During these uncertain times, some editors are rewatching comforting classics, while others are enjoying a little lighthearted television with comedies and reality TV.

These are the shows that T+L editors are currently binge-watching.

Law & Order

LAW & ORDER -- Season 3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dann Florek as Captain Donald Cragen, Richard Brooks as Assistant District Attorney Paul Robinette, Carolyn McCormick as Dr. Elizabeth Olivet, Chris Noth as Detective Mike Logan, Jerry Orbach as Detective Lennie Briscoe, Michael Moriarty as Executive Assistant District Attorney Ben Stone, Steven Hill as District Attorney Adam Schiff Credit: Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I'm feeling a certain protectiveness and renewed love for my hometown of New York City, as residents here clap for medical workers every night at 7 p.m. and stay at home in their apartments to fight the virus. And what better way to celebrate New York than to watch a show that chronicles the lives of residents — the good and the bad? We TV is airing all 496 episodes of this landmark procedural drama, which began in the early 1990s, and I'm finding it fascinating how over the years, you can watch the city change — look at the old taxis! No iPhones! Oh wait, there's my neighborhood! Unlike any other show, Law & Order documents the complicated place that I call home, in such a remarkable way. Cue that signature sound: dunk-dunk." – Jacqueline Gifford, Editor-in-Chief

Watch it on We TV.

The Good Place

THE GOOD PLACE -- "Dance Dance Resolution" Episode 203 Credit: Colleen Hayes/NBC

"Few shows have made me laugh out loud the way The Good Place does. With funny, endearing characters (Jason Mendoza will forever be among my favorite TV characters) and absurd comedy, this show is everything I need right now. At a time when it's easy to feel like we're in 'the bad place,' this show reminds us of our common humanity and the complexity of being a 'good' person." — Elizabeth Rhodes, Associate Digital Editor

Watch it on Netflix.

The Wonder Years

THE WONDER YEARS - "The Ties That Bind" - Season Four - 11/14/90, Wayne (Jason Hervey) and Kevin (Fred Savage) missed Jack at Thanksgiving. Credit: Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

"If there's a TV show equivalent of comfort food, The Wonder Years is it. I can name every episode, recite every line, and still, the coming-of-age series, which is narrated by a man reminiscing about his childhood in the '60s, leaves me totally and completely verklempt. The soundtrack, the characters, the bell-bottoms and tie-dye, the stories of first loves and first heartaches, and of strong bonds between best friends and family, even the opening credits that consist of a home movie montage — it's all dripping with nostalgia and oodles of charm. It's my chicken soup for the soul when I'm sick, when I'm bored, when I'm looking for a good laugh or cry, and now, for quarantines, too." — Alisha Prakash, Senior Digital Editor

Watch it on Hulu.

Schitt's Creek

Episodic image of Schitt's Creek television show Credit: Courtesy of PopTv

"Name a greater comedic character on television than Moira Rose. I'll wait. Catherine O'Hara and the rest of the cast are truly brilliant in this feel-good series that will have you howling with laughter and wiping away tears all in the same episode. I'm patiently waiting for the final season to be released on Netflix, but if you haven't caught up, seasons one through five are available now, and I can't think of a more worthy show to spend your time in quarantine watching. Plus, one of the show's themes is appreciating the simpler, but most important, things in life: family, friendship, and community. And isn't that the lesson we're all coming out of this with?" — Karen Chen, Editorial Producer

Watch it on Netflix.

The Imagineering Story

Episode of Imagineering Story on Disney+ shows Woman painting statues of the Seven Dwarfs Credit: Courtesy of Disney+

"Take a behind-the-scenes peek at the Happiest Place on Earth — you might be surprised at what you find. The Imagineering Story takes viewers through the history of the Disney parks, starting with Walt Disney's foray into amusements and ending with the boundary-pushing experiences you'll find at the theme parks today. I'm a huge fan of the parks, so it was fascinating to see how much goes into each ride, experience, and attraction." — Elizabeth Rhodes, Associate Digital Editor

Watch it on Disney+.

High Fidelity

Cast of High Fidelity, a Hulu Series Credit: Phillip Caruso/Hulu

"I binged the new Hulu series High Fidelity (a remake of the 2000 movie starring John Cusack) during the first week or two of quarantine. I did things a little out of order, since I watched the series before getting around to finally seeing the movie, but I enjoyed both nonetheless. Zoë Kravitz is painfully cool as a record store owner living in Brooklyn, and the supporting cast of characters, with their eclectic music tastes, is delightful. The show made me miss New York, yet excited for the city to return to its unmatchable energy in due time." — Madeline Diamond, Associate Digital Editor

Watch it on Hulu.

Locke & Key

Episode image of Locke & Key Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

"Much of my TV time is spent with my eight-year-old son, so most of the shows I binge have to be age appropriate. I highly recommend Locke & Key, if you allow your kids to watch slightly older shows, for a dose of mystery that's similar to The Spiderwick Chronicles, but a tad creepier." — Deanne Kaczerski, Digital Executive Editor

Watch it on Netflix.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Curb Your Enthusiasm episodic image with Larry David Credit: Courtesy of HBO

"What can I say, Larry David is a comedic legend. The extreme takes with Curb Your Enthusiasm are providing me all the laughs I need right now. Plus, you never know who's going to make a cameo, which is even better." — Mariah Tyler, Digital Photo Editor

Watch it on HBO.

The Sopranos

American actor James Gandolfini, as Tony Soprano, smokes a cigar while he stands in pool, in publicity still for the HBO cable TV series 'The Sopranos,' 1999. Credit: Anthony Neste/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

"If you've never watched it, now's the time. If you have watched it, now's the time to watch it again. I recommend you pair it with pizza and red wine, but however you do it, I bet you 10 boxes of ziti it'll take your mind off things for a while. I leave you with a quote from Junior Soprano to get you through quarantine: 'You steer the ship the best way you know. Sometimes it's smooth. Sometimes you hit the rocks. In the meantime, you find your pleasures where you can.'" — Nina Ruggiero, Deputy Digital Editor

Watch it on Hulu.

Parks and Recreation

PARKS AND RECREATION -- "Pawnee Zoo" Episode 201 -- Air Date 09/17/2009 -- Pictured: Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope Credit: Dean Hendler/NBCU Photo Bank

"I never watched this series when it aired on TV, and I only got around to starting it for the first time ever a couple of months ago. It is a joy to watch. I finally understand why Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson (my personal favorite), Tom Haverford, and Andy Dwyer are such iconic characters with one-liners that have been the subject of endless memes over the years. Plus, the ensemble cast and guest appearances from other very funny actors are just fantastic. This is the kind of show you put on when you want to give your brain a nice warm hug and tell it to sit back and have a brownie (or a waffle with whipped cream). It's just dessert for the soul." — Karen Chen, Editorial Producer

Watch it on Netflix.

Survivor

"Quick on the Draw" - Jeff Probst extinguishes Sandra Diaz-Twine's torch at Tribal Council on the Sixth episode of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR Credit: Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

"This iconic (iconic!) reality show is truly the gift that keeps on giving. In this moment when we are doing what we need to do in order to survive, it is strangely cathartic to see people wheeling, dealing, scheming, and strategizing out in the wilderness, doing each other dirty in the name of victory. The b-roll of the wildlife and landscapes in their filming locations — Borneo, Panama, Australia, and beyond — is low-key amazing. Plus, Jeff Probst. Did you know that Survivor is now in its 40th season? Unreal. Just don't read too much about it on the internet, lest you run into spoilers." — Hannah Walhout, Associate Editor

Watch it on Hulu.

Catastrophe

Catastrophe Season 3 from Amazon Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

"Admittedly, this show has some cringeworthy secondhand awkward moments, but the misadventures of Sharon and Rob, an unlikely couple that has a family together after a wild one-night stand, are downright hilarious. The writing, by Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney (who also play the lead characters), is razor-sharp and, despite being a dark-ish romantic comedy, so original. At a time when I am just trying to get through each day without a meltdown, Catastrophe is a great reminder that even adults (with big-time jobs and kids) don't always have everything together. In fact, they rarely do." — Karen Chen, Editorial Producer

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

30 Rock

30 ROCK -- "The Fabian Strategy" Episode 501 -- Pictured: Tina Fey as Liz Lemon Credit: Ali Goldstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"Okay, you caught me. I'm never not watching 30 Rock. This is my forever show, my greatest of all time, and I can recite entire episodes from memory. (That's a joke, but just barely.) On top of being subtly, cuttingly smart — so much so that I catch new jokes every time I rewatch it, which is all the time — it is subversive, it is challenging, and its list of guest stars is absolutely unbelievable. Carrie Fisher! Buzz Aldrin! Oprah! Al Gore and Condoleezza Rice?! If you haven't seen it (or even if you have), now is the time, my friend." — Hannah Walhout, Associate Editor

Watch it on Hulu.

Good Girls

GOOD GIRLS -- "Special Sauce" Episode 107 Credit: Steve Dietl/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Image

"I'm not a film critic, but I will say Good Girls is the Breaking Bad-meets-Weeds show that I've been craving. High drama with some incredibly badass women making what could be argued as bad mistakes is thrilling without being too serious." — Mariah Tyler, Digital Photo Editor

Watch it on Hulu.

Making the Cut

Heidi and Tim in Paris for Amazon's Making the Cut Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

"Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are back, and honestly better than ever. If you're a fan of Project Runway, you'll love Amazon's take on a fashion design competition. This show is less about the technical elements of fashion and more about the design as a whole. Plus, they're constantly traveling around the world for inspiration and incredible runway shows — and who wouldn't want to watch an amazing fashion show with the actual Eiffel Tower in the background? (Bonus points for the show significantly cutting down on the time between the judges just talking amongst themselves.)" — Tanner Saunders, Associate Digital Editor

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean

Aesha Scott from Below Deck Mediterranean - Season 4 Credit: Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"The yachts! The ridiculous charter guests! The absolute buffoonery of the beautiful crew members! This is the trashy TV our moment demands — and it's all the better for being set against the jaw-dropping scenery of the Med." — Paul Brady, Articles Editor

Watch full episodes on BravoTV.com.

Making It

Making It

"Everyone needs more Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman in their lives. The real stars of Making It are supposed to be the show's charming, creative crafters, and it's truly fun to watch what they can make with balloons, hot glue, and dried pasta. But it's Nick and Amy who'll keep you clicking 'play next.' They're seriously funny, relentlessly positive, and have a habit of making each other giggle that's hard to resist." — Skye Senterfeit, Photo Editor

Watch it on Hulu.

Ozark

Netflix series, Ozark Credit: Steve Dietl/Netflix

"Technically, I'm not binging Ozark, as I'm very carefully rationing the episodes to make them last, but I'm definitely hooked on this complicated drama. There's something satisfyingly escapist about watching Marty Byrde try to dig out of the very deep and dangerous holes he's dug for himself in a small lake town in the Ozarks. It's got: Drugs! Money laundering! Affairs! Family drama! Jason Bateman! And, some seriously complex female lead characters that make my jaw drop every episode." — Skye Senterfeit, Photo Editor

Watch it on Netflix.

Next in Fashion

Netflix's Next in Fashion Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix

"I've always loved watching fashion designers implode on Project Runway when they have to do team challenges. Next in Fashion, a designer competition show hosted by Alexa Chung and Tan France, leans in hard on the team dynamic. Designers work together in pairs for more than half of the show's challenges; drama ensues, and there's some seriously great design that happens, too. We zoomed through the show's sole 10-episode season in no time." — Skye Senterfeit, Photo Editor

Watch it on Netflix.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The cast of 20th Century Fox's "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" pose for a portrait. Credit: Getty Images

"If I had to pinpoint my belief system, it'd probably be the Tao of Buffy. It's entertaining and quippy on a surface level, so a good option if you want to turn your brain off for a bit. But Joss Whedon is also a master at using the supernatural as allegory, especially when it comes to many experiences we all had as teenagers, so if you want to think a bit deeper, you totally can. The writing is stellar throughout, but the one-liners are truly legendary and remain quotable to this day. (Tell me you haven't seen someone meme Sarah Michelle Gellar's iconic 'If the apocalypse comes, beep me!' sometime in the past several weeks.) Yes, it hails from the time when seasons were 22 to 24 episodes long (and there are seven seasons in this case), so it's a commitment to watch the whole shebang, but DM me and I am more than happy to give you an abbreviated road map to get started."— Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor

Watch it on Hulu.

The X-Files

FOX's "The X-Files" - Retrospective Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

"The fact that I've already watched all 11 seasons and both movies no fewer than seven times hasn't stopped me from turning to Chris Carter's masterpiece as pop-culture comfort food. Sure, the '90s-era special effects are dated, and the grand conspiracy arc turns into a hot mess at times, but David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson's chemistry is epic (where my fellow shippers at?!), and so many of the episodes hold up really well. For first-timers, I'd recommend watching all the way through, but if you've already seen it all and want an abbreviated binge, Den of Geek has a great binge-watching guide that splits episodes into a few different routes." — Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor

Watch it on Hulu.

The Office

THE OFFICE -- "Goodbye Michale, Part 2" Episode 722 -- Pictured: (l-r) John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Steve Carell as Michael Scott Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

"No show nourishes quite like The Office. I've seen every episode 10x over and each one still manages to make me cry laugh. In uncertain times, it's comforting to revisit a show that is certain to make me laugh. It's also perfect background material (only since I've seen it so many times) to keep on while embroidering, painting, working out, or doing any number of the other things I've taken up in quarantine." — Kendall Cornish, Associate Digital Editor

Watch it on Netflix.

Cheers

CHEERS -- "Friends, Romans & Accountants" Episode 7 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rhea Perlman as Carla Tortelli, Nicholas Colasanto as Ernie 'Coach' Pantusso, Ted Danson as Sam Malone Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

"Perhaps because I miss visiting my own neighborhood watering hole, I've been binging the timeless sitcom Cheers. With the real world changing so much day by day, I have even more appreciation for the show's consistently cozy bar setting and characters that revisit the same low-stakes antics over and over again. It's easier for me to relax when watching a show that doesn't have too many twists and turns (other than Sam and Diane's on-again, off-again relationship, of course). I was also supposed to visit Boston this month, so here's hoping that Cheers can hold me over until we can travel again!" — Courtney Dennis, Digital Producer

Watch it on Netflix.

Cheer

Monica Aldama, Navarro Cheer Coach Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

"Spending the majority of my time indoors these days has me feeling a little restless, which makes it the perfect time to live vicariously through the incredible athletes on Netflix's Cheer. Though I binged the docuseries following the Navarro College cheer team's journey to nationals when it was first released in January, a show as mesmerizing as this one deserves a second go-round. As someone who spent 10 years in the sport, I knew I'd be watching the show as soon as I heard about it, but don't let having never cheered deter you from this fascinating inside look at the teamwork and talent that goes into competitive cheer. You also just might find yourself getting emotional over the characters' backstories — and longing for coach Monica's approval." — Hillary Maglin, Assistant Digital Editor