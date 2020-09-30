David Attenborough Joins Instagram, Breaks World Record

A radio and television icon just joined Instagram, and we all couldn’t be happier about it.

According to The Verge, Sir David Attenborough, the famous broadcaster, TV host, and naturalist, finally joined Instagram last week. Upon signing up, he officially broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time anyone has ever reached one million followers.

He beat Jennifer Aniston’s record by 32 minutes, The Verge reported.

Attenborough achieved his first million followers in about four hours and 44 minutes, and has since gained over 4.8 million overall. Apparently, the social media world was dearly missing him.

But he didn’t join Instagram just for the attention. Attenborough told BBC Breakfast that this move was to reach a younger audience and to spread a dire and important message about the environmental crisis. “It's their world and it's their tomorrow. I won't be there, they will be. It's theirs and if they aren't persuaded that it's important, we're wasting our time,” he said in the interview.

“The message that I am concerned about is so important I would use any medium to get it out,” Attenborough told BBC Breakfast. His meteoric popularity on the social media platform gave him “great hope” for the future, he told the outlet.

“I’m making this move and exploring this new way of communication to me because, as we all know, the world is in trouble,” he said in an Instagram video. “Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying. Fish are disappearing from our oceans. The list goes on.”

In addition to sharing messages about the environmental crisis the world is currently facing on social media, Attenborough is also premiering a new documentary, "A Life on Our Planet," on Netflix on Oct. 4, according to The Verge. According to Attenborough’s first Instagram post, two people who worked with him on the documentary are also helping him run the account.

“Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet,” it said on the post.