You Could Get Paid $2,500 to Watch 25 Holiday Movies in 25 Days

If holiday movies give you all the warm and fuzzies, then this remote gig just might be your dream job. A products review site is on the hunt for one person willing to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days — and get paid $2,500 for their opinions.

Reviews.org is hiring a Chief Holiday Cheermeister to go on a movie binge in order to help them identify the best holiday movie of all time.

The chosen Cheermeister can watch any 25 holiday movies of their choosing and will need to complete a “short post-movie survey” for each one.

While the choices are totally up to the selected expert, the company’s suggestions includes classics like "It’s a Wonderful Life" and "Miracle on 34th Street;" comedies like "Home Alone," "Elf," and "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation;" animated favorites like "Frosty the Snowman" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas;" and rom-coms like "The Holiday" and "Love Actually." (Check out this list of favorite holiday movies in each state for more inspiration.)

In addition to the $2,500 upon completion of the task, the Cheermeister will also receive a gift card for a one-year subscription to seven streaming services: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

Interested candidates must be 18 years or older and eligible to work in the United States. They'll also be required to write a 200-word essay on why they’re the right person for the job. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. MT on Dec. 4, 2020.