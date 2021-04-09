The movie buff chosen for this task will also be asked to post their film opinions on social media.

Get Paid $2,021 to Watch the Oscar Best Picture Winners From the Last 21 Years

Between the cost of movie theater tickets, the continually growing list of streaming services, and of course, all the snacks needed to thoroughly enjoy on-screen entertainment, being a movie buff can be a pricey endeavor.

In celebration of the upcoming 93rd annual Academy Awards, CableTV.com is helping offset some of that cost with a new dream job: One lucky film fanatic will be paid $2,021 to watch the Best Picture winners from the last 21 years.

Beyond watching the 21 movies, CableTV.com is hoping to hire someone who's also an avid social media user, as part of the job description includes posting opinions about each film. The chosen movie lover will have one month to complete their task. Given the length of all the films, the job should last about 46 hours, meaning it pays about $43.86 per hour. That should cover at least a few months of your favorite streaming subscription.

CableTV.com also wants to make sure their temporary employee is comfortable and ready for the month-long movie marathon, so in addition to the $2,021, the company will provide a $100 Amazon gift card for renting or purchasing the films; a $100 Grubhub gift card to stock up on some food fuel; and four boxes of movie popcorn. Though the winner won't be invited to the Academy Awards, CableTV.com is setting the mood by also offering a red carpet runner and an Oscar statue replica.

Young woman watching movies at home Image zoom Credit: recep-bg/Getty Images

Some of the Best Picture winners in recent years include "Parasite," "Green Book," "The Shape of Water," and "Moonlight." Also on the list are "The Departed," "Crash," "Gladiator," and "Slumdog Millionaire."

To throw your hat in the ring, the application website states: "Send us a 100-word pitch telling us why, out of all the movie-lovin' couch creatures in the world, you're special." The form also asks for basic contact information, your favorite film, where you usually watch movies, and a link to your most-used social media platform. Only legal U.S. residents above the age of 18 are eligible to enter.

For more information, visit the official contest page.