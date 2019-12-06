A Blockbuster Pop-up Just Opened in New York City so You Can Relive Your Favorite '90s Memories

Image zoom Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The ‘90s nostalgia is real right now. With the fashion (hello again, flannel shirts and chunky boots), and the shows (what’s up, Disney+) making a comeback, it’s no surprise that one more ‘90s giant would make a 2019 appearance too: Blockbuster.

For all you children out there who have no idea what a Blockbuster is, let me tell you a little story. Back in my day, we used to have to drive into town to a store that was filled with videotapes (sorry, I don’t have time to explain what videotapes are to you too, so look it up). Then, we'd pick out all the movies we wanted to watch over the weekend. We'd check them out for a small fee and return them a few days later. We even had to — gasp — rewind them before returning them.

With the advent of the internet and websites like Hulu and Netflix, stores like Blockbuster became relics of the past. That is, until now.

From Dec. 6 through 15, Dumbgood, a lifestyle and streetwear brand, is bringing back the Blockbuster brand for a popup event in New York City. According to Time Out, the brand won’t be bringing back videotapes, however, it will bring back the logo on t-shirts, fleece sweatshirts, backpacks, socks, coffee mugs, and even totes that say “Be Kind, Rewind.” The line ranges in price from $12 to $368.

“Our mission is to help people transcend brand and trend, using cultural affinity to express their individuality,” co-founders Amelia Muqbel and Justin Deanda said in a statement provided to Time Out. “We produce officially licensed collaboration with the brands that shaped our youth.”

If you want to re-live your youth, or catch a glimpse of what a simpler time looked like, head to the pop-up at 13 Crosby St. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. You could also shop the online collection, but, if you’re a true fan you could also plan a visit to the last Blockbuster store in the world.