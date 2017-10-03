The Best Drive-in Theaters in the U.S.
Luxury movie theaters are the new trend across the country, offering padded and reclining seats, gourmet food and drinks, and even interactive elements like shaking seats and spraying water. But there is still an old-school way to see a movie: the drive-in theatre.
In grassy fields and paved lots across the country, you can pull up your car in front of a screen and take in a film or two (or three).
Some drive-ins stick to the classic model. Park your car and listen to the movie audio over your car radio. Others offer added twists to make the experience more interesting.
From the classic to the more unusual, here are some of the best drive-ins across the country.
Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth, Texas
Open seven days a week, the Coyote Drive-In has four screens and a concession stand that sells beer and wine. They don't allow outside food and drink, but you are welcome to bring your pets.
Wellfleet Drive-In Theater, Wellfleet, Massachusetts
This classic theater on Cape Cod also has miniature golf, a dairy bar with soft serve and hard ice cream, and a flea market during the day. The last of its kind on the Cape, this theatre has been around since 1957.
The Alamo Drafthouse, Austin, Texas
Watch the classic thriller "Jaws" from an inner tube on Lake Travis. This annual tradition is a novel way to rewatch this iconic film and luckily, drinks are served to calm your nerves.
Delsea Drive-In Theatre, Vineland, New Jersey
This South Jersey theater's food menu goes far beyond candy and popcorn. It has an entire gluten-free menu, Atkins items and menu options such as chicken cheese steak and teriyaki chicken with edamame.
South Bay Drive In, Imperial Beach, California
You can smell the ocean breezes from this spot near the beach of Border Field State Park, just six miles north of the borderline between San Diego and Tijuana. The theater has three screens, giving you more double-features to choose from.
Field of Dreams, Liberty Center, Ohio
Built in the owners' back yard, this theater takes "if you build it, they will come" literally. On-site, yard games like putt-putt, cornhole, and volleyball are free to play.
Fairlee Motel and Drive-In Theater, Fairlee, Vermont
One of the few motel-movie-drive-in combos left in the United States, you can book a room and catch a show at this theatre. Many guests make the trip especially for the drive-in experience, so it's recommended to book your stay in advance.
Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In, Gibson City, Illinois
The Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In is the first and likely the only drive-in theatre to be powered by wind turbines. It also takes other environmentally-friendly measures, including using LED lighting and recycled materials.
Mesa Drive-In, Pueblo, Colorado
Take in a film or two with a beautiful Colorado backdrop. This theater has three screens and a call-ahead menu so you can order food in advance.
Malco Drive-In Theatre, Memphis, Tennessee
Part of a movie theatre chain that has been family-owned for more than 100 years, this classic theatre maintains its retro feel. There are also locations in four other states: Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky, Missouri, and Louisiana.
Bengies Drive In Theatre, Middle River, Maryland
This theater boasts that it has the largest drive-in screen in the country, measuring 52 by 120 feet. That means films aren't cropped or cut in their displays.
Route 66 Drive-In, Carthage, Missouri
Located along the historic Route 66, this theater doesn't allow moviegoers to bring in their own food or drink and promises the show will go on — rain or shine. Children under 5 get in for free.
Hull's Drive In, Lexington, Virginia
One of the only nonprofit theatres in the country, this classic drive-in is run by Hull's Angels, which is a group dedicated to preserving the historic theater. Volunteers are welcome to apply.