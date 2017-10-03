The Best Drive-in Theaters in the U.S.

Luxury movie theaters are the new trend across the country, offering padded and reclining seats, gourmet food and drinks, and even interactive elements like shaking seats and spraying water. But there is still an old-school way to see a movie: the drive-in theatre.

In grassy fields and paved lots across the country, you can pull up your car in front of a screen and take in a film or two (or three).

Some drive-ins stick to the classic model. Park your car and listen to the movie audio over your car radio. Others offer added twists to make the experience more interesting.

From the classic to the more unusual, here are some of the best drive-ins across the country.