You Can Stay at the Palm Springs Resort Where 'The Bachelorette' Is Currently Filming

The new season of The Bachelorette is almost here. While fans are surely already prepared for the drama, they may not be prepared for the fact that they could soon sleep in the same place as their favorite reality show contestants.

In July, a few eagle-eyed fans and paparazzi spotted then bachelorette Clare Crawley returning to filming just outside Palm Springs, California. A source told People, the season is currently filming at La Quinta Resort & Club. Not familiar with the resort? Let us introduce you to your new favorite desert destination.

Image zoom Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

La Quinta Resort & Club, built in 1926, comes surrounded by the gorgeous Santa Rosa Mountains. The hotel includes spacious guest rooms and haciendas, surrounded by lush desert plant life set against white-washed walls and red-tiled roofs. In the hotel’s adobe casitas, guests will also find private patios so they can sit out and watch the sunset over the cactus gardens.

Beyond the rooms, the hotel is also home to an award-winning spa, tennis club, two golf courses, and six restaurants. But, the real star of the show is the hotel’s 41 climate-controlled pools. Yes, 41 pools.

According to the insider who spoke to People, the "entire resort is shut down, and nobody but the cast and crew is there,” meaning they get to use all that space just for themselves.

The source added that the production is going the extra mile to keep everyone safe. "Nobody is coming and going. The cast and crew arrived before filming began and spent a few days getting used to all the necessary protocols."

But in a few short days, that protective bubble will open up just a bit to include guests.

On its website, La Quinta Resort notes it’s taking reservations from Sept. 3 onward. It added, when it does reopen it will do so with guests' health and safety in mind.

Image zoom Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

Image zoom Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority,” the hotel wrote on its website. It added, guests will be required to wear masks in all public spaces and will be able to use contactless check-in upon arrival. Its restaurants will be open, some for takeout, others for outside dining. And, of course, pools will be open.

“The 41 climate-controlled pools of La Quinta Resort provide a unique opportunity to socially distance while still enjoying a refreshing dip,” the hotel explained. “Seating capacity at all pools has been reduced to assist with proper six-foot social distancing. Guests are requested to maintain six feet of distance from other guests, unless within the same household. Hot spas will have a maximum capacity of one person each, unless from within the same household.”