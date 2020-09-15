The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Will Open In April — and Its First Exhibit Honors Hayao Miyazaki

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will finally open soon in Los Angeles, and it’s planning a new exhibit that Studio Ghibli fans will love.

The museum has experienced some extensive delays, but will officially open on April 30, 2021. The first major exhibit will be entirely dedicated to animator Hayao Miyazaki and his films, according to USA Today.

Image zoom © 2001 Studio Ghibli

Up until now, seeing a large collection of artifacts from Miyazaki’s career has been almost impossible in North America. However, there is a museum in Japan that are dedicated to the animator and his production company, Studio Ghibli. Still, anyone living in the U.S. would definitely need to travel if they really wanted to take a look behind the scenes at this iconic production house or opt to take a virtual tour.

The upcoming exhibit will feature 300 objects on display, some of which have never been seen outside Japan, USA Today reported.

“Miyazaki’s genius is his power of remembering what he sees,” said Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki to USA Today. “It is our hope that visitors will be able to experience the entire scope of Hayao Miyazaki’s creative process through this exhibition.”

Image zoom Nicolas Guerin; © 2013 Studio Ghibli

According to USA Today, the exhibit will be divided into seven sections, all of which touch on different themes and guided by Mei, the four-year-old protagonist "My Neighbor Totoro." Visitors will be able to explore the worlds of Miyazaki’s most beloved films, including "Princess Mononoke" and "Kiki’s Delivery Service," take a look behind the scenes, delve into some of Miyazaki’s earlier works, and see a collection of production materials, essays, and samples of the animator’s TV work, USA Today reported. The museum will also be organizing film screenings in both Japanese and English.